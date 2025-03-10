"Elite level dragging... I can only watch on in horror" - Fans accuse American network of "biased" reporting as Iga Swiatek stats surface

Tennis Channel has invited controversy after it showed a set of stats during its coverage of Iga Swiatek's second-round win at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday (March 9). Many fans in the tennis community on social media alluded to the US-based cable network's alleged "bias" against her.

The 23-year-old, who has endured a tough start to 2025, put in a dominant performance on Sunday as she beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-0, 6-2 in just over an hour to reach the third round in Indian Wells, California. There was a contentious moment during the match involving a double-bounce she played, and what also caught tennis fans' attention while watching the action was Tennis Channel's allegedly arbitrary stats including her title drought since the 2024 French Open and her surrendering the World No. 1 position to Aryna Sabalenka.

The American broadcaster also noted the Pole's one-month doping suspension last year and a 31-9 match win-loss record since Roland-Garros. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) made light of Tennis Channel's coverage, and many on the social media site were upset at it reporting the above stats.

"Kinda elite level dragging from TC here I can only watch on in horror," one wrote.

"They will never beat biased allegations," another said.

"Ohhhh f*** you, Tennis Channel!" a third fan tweeted.

Several others deemed the stats to be out of context and questioned whether, when it comes to Iga Swiatek's tennis, they warranted a mention.

"Was that necessary?" a fan wrote, followed by two 'cry-laughing' emojis.

Here are a few more reactions:

"Can it be more biased?!" another said.

"Thanks for reminding ig," yet another posted.

"Tennis Channel will never change," one tweeted.

The second seed in the unofficial 'fifth Major' had spoken on her title drought earlier this month.

Iga Swiatek on her enduring rough patch in the last few months: "I accept how my situation looks like"

Iga Swiatek looks on during a media interaction at BNP Paribas Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

In her pre-tournament press conference at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, Iga Swiatek said she encountered various setbacks following her fourth Roland-Garros triumph last year. She also told the media that she wasn't keen on "judging herself" for not having won a singles title since then.

"Well, you know, I also couldn't play all of the tournaments [smiling]. I accept how my situation looks like, and for sure I work hard to improve and to have chances to win tournaments," Iga Swiatek said. "But, you know, my year after Roland-Garros wasn't so easy and smooth as usual. I'm not, you know, judging myself and no one should."

The World No. 2 will next face 15th seed Karolina Muchova for a place in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event. She will be eager to complete a three-peat at the tournament, having won the 2022 and 2024 titles.

