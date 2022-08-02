Elizabeth Mandlik, daughter of four-time Grand Slam champion Hana Mandlikova, registers her first WTA main draw win at the Silicon Valley Classic 

Elizabeth Mandlik registered her first WTA main draw win at the Silicon Valley Classic on Monday. Mandlik is the daughter of four-time Grand Slam champion Hana Mandlikova.

The 21-year-old defeated fellow American Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 6-3, in the first round in San Jose.

Mandlik has played matches exceedingly on the ITF circuit. She holds seven ITF titles, with three of them coming this year – two in Brazil and one in the United States.

Elizabeth Mandlik spoke to the Digital Journal earlier this year where she discussed her motivations and aspirations as a tennis player.

"What motivates me every day as a tennis player is the constant adrenaline in the sport and the reward you get from working hard. I’ve been a very competitive person since a very young age and it’s only gotten stronger as times passed,” she said.

The American elaborated that her future goals included improving her tennis and playing in Grand Slams.

“Results-wise my goals for the future include playing in all the Grand Slams on my own ranking, winning a Grand Slam, and being No. 1 in the world. My short-term goal for the future includes improving my tennis, meaning constantly playing the proper way,” she stated.

“She’s my biggest supporter, my biggest fan, and she had a Hall of Fame career ” – Elizabeth Mandlik on her mother Hana Mandlikova.

The 21-year-old’s mother also won the Silicon Valley Classic twice in her career

Elizabeth Mandlikova talked about her successful mother’s influence on her and said that she was her biggest supporter.

“I definitely look up to my mom, Hana Mandlikova. She’s my biggest supporter, my biggest fan and she had a Hall of Fame career and many accomplishments in her life so I always want to work hard to make her proud,” she admitted.

Mandlik’s mother, Hana Mandlikova, was ranked as high as World No. 3 during her career. For the most part, she played for Czechoslovakia, later switching her allegiance to Australia.

Mandlikova has won four Grand Slams – two Australian Open titles, one French Open title and one US Open title. She famously ended Chris Evert's 72 match-win streak on clay at the 1981 French Open.

The 21-year-old’s mother also won the Silicon Valley Classic twice in her career, defeating legends Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert in the finals.

ً @ashishjena__ "Your mother won this tournament twice"



Elizabeth Mandlik: I didn't even know she played [here] "Your mother won this tournament twice"Elizabeth Mandlik: I didn't even know she played [here]

As Elizabeth Mandlik advances to the second round of a WTA tour event for the first time in her career, she will face-off against World No. 4 Paula Badosa at the Silicon Valley Classic.

