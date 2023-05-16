Ellen Perez joked about how Andy Murray got the world's smallest cake during the British tennis star's 36th birthday celebration on the sidelines of the Bordeaux Challenger event.

Murray had earlier taken to social media to make a tongue-in-cheek comment about wanting a big cake, similar to what Carlos Alcaraz was given at the Madrid Open.

The organizers at the Madrid Open celebrated Alcaraz's birthday with a giant cake on the tennis court and Murray took to Twitter to say he'd be furious if he did not get a cake of an equal size at least.

“If I don’t get a cake of equal size if not slightly bigger than Alcaraz today, I’m going to be absolutely f**king furious,” Andy Murray tweeted with an angry emoji.

Andy Murray @andy_murray If I don’t get a cake of equal size if not slightly bigger than Alcaraz today im going to be absolutely f**king furious If I don’t get a cake of equal size if not slightly bigger than Alcaraz today im going to be absolutely f**king furious 😡

The organizers of the Bordeaux Challenger gave Andy Murray a surprise when they walked in with a small cake with fans in the background shouting, "Happy Birthday".

Ellen Perez saw the funny side of the incident and took to Twitter to express her opinion on whether Murray got the smallest cake because he asked for a bigger one.

"Did they get him the worlds smallest cake because he requested the biggest cake? I doubt they even knew but too good," Ellen Perez tweeted.

Andy Murray hopes to have a deep run at Wimbledon

Andy Murray at the Italian Open.

Andy Murray, who has won three Grand Slam titles in his career, said he hoped to have a deeper run at Wimbledon as compared to his French Open campaign this year.

The Brit has won two titles at SW19 (2013 and 2016) while his best finish at Roland Garros was a runner-up in 2016.

In an interview with The Guardian, Murray said he is feeling good about his body physically, especially after playing marathon matches at the start of the year.

"It’s not so much about [physical worries]. I trust that my body will be OK after what I did at the beginning of the year. I played back-to-back five-hour matches and did well physically in those matches. There’s no reason why that should necessarily be any different here (at the French Open)." Murray said in the interview.

He added that he knows he has the best chance of going deep into a Grand Slam at Wimbledon more than at the French Open.

"I trust my body now but I’m aware that my best chance of having a deep run is more likely to happen at Wimbledon,” Murray added.

The French Open starts on May 22 while Wimbledon commences on July 3, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes