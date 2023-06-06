"Embarrassing considering the circumstances" - Tennis fans bemoan 'shameful' booing from French Open crowd after Aryna Sabalenka-Elina Svitolina clash

Tennis fans expressed their disappointment towards the Roland Garros crowd after Elina Svitolina was booed at the Court Philippe-Chatrier after her quarterfinal against Aryna Sabalenka.

Before the 2023 French Open kicked off, Svitolina reiterated her stance of not shaking hands with players representing Russian or Belarus to support her country, Ukraine.

However, Svitolina became the target of an unfortunate incident after her Belarusian opponent Aryna Sabalenka ousted her from the championship with a 6-4, 6-4 scoreline. The Paris crowd booed Svitolina after she refused to shake hands with Sabalenka.

This, however, isn't the first time the French Open crowd has been held under scrutiny. The French crowd has been criticized for targeting and booing Ukrainian players for similar reasons in the championship's earlier rounds.

Moments after the booing incident, tennis fans lashed the Roland Garros crowd for their treatment of the player and expressed their views on social media.

"Embarrassing from some in the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd to boo Elina Svitolina considering the circumstances. Get a grip. Shameful," wrote a tennis fan.

Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Embarrassing from some in the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd to boo Elina Svitolina considering the circumstances. Get a grip. Shameful.

Another user mocked the French crowd's mania for randomly booing.

"Find yourself someone that loves you as much as the Roland Garros crowd loves randomly booing people."

Jimmie48 Photography @JJlovesTennis Find yourself someone that loves you as much as the Roland Garros crowd loves randomly booing people.

Journalist Jose Morgado also stated that the Roland Garros crowd has the habit of randomly booing athletes.

"Always thought people at Roland Garros booed people for absolutely random reasons. It's more than proved this year. They just do it for fun and sometimes shamelessly and uninformedly."

José Morgado @josemorgado



It's more than proved this year.



Always thought people at #RolandGarros booed people for absolutely random reasons.

It's more than proved this year.

They just do it for fun and sometimes shamelessly and uninformedly.

Here are some more reactions from tennis fans:

Jimmie48 Photography @JJlovesTennis I absolutely love this tournament, one of my favorites each year.



But this part I really don't.

Tennis Girl 🎾 @Nole_fan_girl @stu_fraser I mean no hands should be shaken with US players or any players from NATO countries... Even now as this is really a US proxy war. Sabalenka or any other players have nothing to do with it, and people are tired of the double standards.

V. 🐧 @_Zeleia @stu_fraser Sabalenka called for it. She waited at the net, knowing there would be no handshake. She knew the crowd was going to boo her.

Sofia Ayala M Galvão @SofiaMGalvao @stu_fraser It was orchestrated by Sabalenka! No respect for her. I am done. She approached the net knowing full well that Svitolina would never shake her hand. I'm quite furious with her right now.

Elina Svitolina earns her spot in the WTA Top 100 list

Elina Svitolina

Despite her resurgent run at the 2023 French Open coming to an end, Elina Svitolina has made a huge jump in the WTA rankings.

The Ukrainian tennis player's run to the Roland Garros quarterfinals ensured that she will re-enter the WTA top 100 rankings.

Currently ranked at World No. 192, Svitolina stands to earn 430 points from her terrific Roland Garros campaign. With the assistance of these points, the 28-year-old's updated ranking will be placed at World No. 73.

