Daniil Medvedev's decision to skip the traditional post-match press conference following the late finish to his marathon battle with Learner Tien at the 2025 Australian Open has sparked a discussion among tennis fans. Many of them aired their frustration with the harmful tennis scheduling, highlighting the strain it imposed on players.

Medvedev engaged in a closely contested battle with Tien in the second round of the Melbourne Slam, with the American rushing away to a 2-0 lead. Finding himself on the brink of defeat, the World No. 5 fended off a match point in the third set and staged a remarkable comeback to force a decider.

Daniil Medvedev appeared to be on the verge of victory after securing a crucial break, but the 19-year-old qualifier displayed his resilience to claim a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 1-6, 7-6(10-7) victory. Tien pulled off a massive upset and ousted last year's runner-up after an exhausting four-hour and 49-minute battle, with the match concluding at 3:00 am in Melbourne.

In light of the late finish, Daniil Medvedev opted out of the post-match press conference, with tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg revealing that the reporters in the press room were informed of the Russian's decision as the clock approached 4:00 am.

"Update from the #AusOpen press room at 3:38 am: "Daniil’s not coming,"" Rothenberg posted on X.

In response, tennis fans aired their grievances with the "embarrassing" late finishes to matches, with many insisting that it was "unfair" on players and suggesting that the press conference should've been cancelled by default.

"It’s embarrassing that some tennis matches finish so late. This literally doesn’t happen in any other sport. In all Slams they need to knock back both sessions by a couple of hours. Start the evening session at 5pm instead of 7pm!" one fan commented.

"The press conference should've been canceled, and certainly they shouldn't make the players attend at that time. Continuing with press conferences at 3:30am is just pointless and detrimental to all involved," another fan chimed in.

"It’s too late!!!! It’s very unfair on players to have to play after 11pm or even midnight. Not great for the fans there either," a fan remarked.

"The players should be able to fine the AO organizers for something like this," said another.

Fans also rallied in support of Daniil Medvedev, emphasizing that he shouldn't be expected to answer "silly questions" at 4:00 am after a gruelling match that lasted nearly five hours.

"Why should he be coming? To answer silly questions at 4am after a 5-hour match? Ridiculous," one fan posted.

"It was ridiculous to expect him to show up," a fan shared.

"Its 4 am let the man rest," another fan wrote.

"As he shouldn't, not at this time of night," said yet another.

One fan, meanwhile, lamented how unsafe it was for spectators to travel home in the early hours of the morning, while another sympathized with the young ball kids for having to work so late.

"This is also terrible for the thousands of spectators, not to mention unsafe walking or taking transportation back to homes or hotels. I don’t do night matches for this exact reason. I need my sleep. I want to be done by 10 or 11 at the lates," one fan commented.

"And all the young ball kids who will be working way past their bedtime that now have to get home. Different country, but when I worked in fast food a decade ago there were laws that you couldn’t work past 11pm until you were 18," another fan chimed in.

Learner Tien on shock upset over Daniil Medvedev: "I was definitely hoping it wasn't going to go to a fifth-set tiebreaker"

Daniil Medvedev - Source: Getty

Speaking in his on-court interview, Learner Tien admitted that he had hoped that his marathon clash against Daniil Medvedev wouldn't be pushed to a super tiebreak but expressed delight with his hard-fought victory.

"I mean, I was definitely hoping it wasn't going to go to a fifth-set tiebreaker. But, you know, either way, just really happy to get a win," Tien said.

The 19-year-old also shared a heartwarming message for parents, conveying his gratitude for their unwavering support and the lengths they went to watch him compete.

Following his win over Daniil Medvedev, Learner Tien will square off against Corentin Moutet in the third round of the Australian Open. Moutet claimed a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4 win over Mitchell Krueger to book his place against the American.

