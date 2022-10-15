"Embodies the hypermasculine exclusionary side of sport more than anyone else" - Tennis fans lash out at Nick Kyrgios for his support of Tristan and Andrew Tate

Not for the first time, Nick Kyrgios has drawn the wrath of tennis fans on social media. The Australian player gave rise to a new controversy on Saturday by stating that he "low-key loves" the Tate Brothers in response to a question posed by a fan.

One half of the Tate Brothers is Andrew Tate, a Tik Tok influencer who is infamous for his horrifying misogynistic and sexist remarks. He was recently banned from all social media platforms for his comments. The former kickboxer also made homophobic comments, which contributed to strict action against him on social platforms.

A fan asked Kyrgios about his opinion on the Tate Brothers, Andrew and Tristan, during a Q&A session he conducted on his Instagram account on Saturday.

"Love them low key," Kyrgios said in response to the question.

Nick Kyrgios via Instagram Stories.

Fans reacted to Kyrgios' views, criticizing him for showing 'love' towards someone like Andrew Tate, who has a history of making demeaning comments about women. Many opined that they were not surprised to see Kyrgios take such a stance because of his controversial past.

"Absolutely not shocked that Kyrgios would align himself w/ someone like Tate. It baffles me that for an org so ostensibly concerned w/ growing it's demographics, the ATP continues to promote someone who embodies the hypermasculine exclusionary side of sport more than anyone else," a Twitter user wrote.

May | stats bro era @dilfniil done @osorieescu This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms https://t.co/6aabNpOEyO Absolutely not shocked that Kyrgios would align himself w/ someone like Tate. It baffles me that for an org so ostensibly concerned w/ growing it's demographics, the ATP continues to promote someone who embodies the hypermasculine exclusionary side of sport more than anyone else twitter.com/osorieescu/sta… Absolutely not shocked that Kyrgios would align himself w/ someone like Tate. It baffles me that for an org so ostensibly concerned w/ growing it's demographics, the ATP continues to promote someone who embodies the hypermasculine exclusionary side of sport more than anyone else twitter.com/osorieescu/sta…

🎃👻spookily underrated 🍂🐈‍⬛ @UnderratedATP done @osorieescu This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms https://t.co/6aabNpOEyO you think this man can't get any worse, and then somehow he does twitter.com/osorieescu/sta… you think this man can't get any worse, and then somehow he does twitter.com/osorieescu/sta…

"NK is taking stooping low to new levels every single day," another fan expressed.

Mad Who @madme1702 @osorieescu NK is taking stooping low to new levels every single day… @osorieescu NK is taking stooping low to new levels every single day…

Here are a few more reactions from fans to Kyrgios' controversial take on the Tate Brothers:

done @osorieescu This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms https://t.co/6aabNpOEyO

Sara @SaraelisGarvey done @osorieescu This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms https://t.co/6aabNpOEyO The least shocking news. This man has shown us who he is far too many times for ppl to act shocked at anything twitter.com/osorieescu/sta… The least shocking news. This man has shown us who he is far too many times for ppl to act shocked at anything twitter.com/osorieescu/sta…

TsitsiMi 🦄 @tsitsibjNEW done @osorieescu This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms https://t.co/6aabNpOEyO Disappointed but not surprised 🤷🏽‍♀️🤡 twitter.com/osorieescu/sta… Disappointed but not surprised 🤷🏽‍♀️🤡 twitter.com/osorieescu/sta…

gigi • tsitastana 🏆 @tsitsiwin done @osorieescu This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms https://t.co/6aabNpOEyO Of course he fucking loves Andrew tate of course he does twitter.com/osorieescu/sta… Of course he fucking loves Andrew tate of course he does twitter.com/osorieescu/sta…

rocco 🫀 @roccoleclerc done @osorieescu This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms https://t.co/6aabNpOEyO of course this stinky opinion has to come from HIM, cannot pray enough for his downfall 🥰 twitter.com/osorieescu/sta… of course this stinky opinion has to come from HIM, cannot pray enough for his downfall 🥰 twitter.com/osorieescu/sta…

vika 💙💛 @youngnnik done @osorieescu This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms https://t.co/6aabNpOEyO please get this man away from our sport twitter.com/osorieescu/sta… please get this man away from our sport twitter.com/osorieescu/sta…

R 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @ChronicallyT done @osorieescu This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms This is somehow real. I really want everyone to look at this and ask themselves if this is what the sport wants to promote. A man who “loves” Andrew Tate, a man who openly believes women are second-class citizens and has such misogynistic views that he’s banned from platforms https://t.co/6aabNpOEyO How are people surprised by this? twitter.com/osorieescu/sta… How are people surprised by this? twitter.com/osorieescu/sta…

Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother criticizes Nick Kyrgios for "dirty tennis" in Wimbledon match

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

The 2022 Wimbledon third-round match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas is remembered as one of the most controversial tennis matches in recent memory. Kyrgios beat Tsitsipas in a match that saw multiple angry outbursts from both players and they both criticized each other after the match, adding to the drama.

Tsitsipas' mother and former tennis player Julia Apostoli recently spoke about the match and said that her son was "practically offered to play dirty tennis" but eventually failed as he could not play in such a negative manner as Kyrgios did.

“Could have played better, of course. Our [Wimbledon] match turned out to be very nervous with Nick Kyrgios," Apostoli said in an interview with Championat.

"That is, we were practically offered to play dirty tennis there, but we don’t know how to play such tennis. Therefore, Styopa [Tsitsipas' nickname] lost his temper and left the court without getting there. The only person, perhaps, who brings him into a state of complete confusion is Nick Kyrgios," she added.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios' lawyers recently said that they will appeal to have an assault charge made against him dismissed on mental health grounds. The allegations were made by his ex-girlfriend.

Poll : 0 votes