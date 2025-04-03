Emma Navarro beams with joy as her grandmother cheers her on from the stands at Charleston Open

Emma Navarro had a committed fan supporting her as she battled her way through her second-round encounter at the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open. The American tennis star had the backing of her grandmother, which created a heartwarming moment. Navarro sent compatriot Hailey Baptiste packing with a 6-4, 6-3 victory to advance into the Round of 16.

Navarro, a Charleston native, has been competing in the tournament since her teenage years and this edition marks her sixth appearance at the WTA 500 tournament. Even though she is a frequent participant at the tournament, she has yet to progress beyond the Round of 16. Seeded fourth this year, she started her campaign with a straight-sets win over compatriot Baptiste after earning a first-round bye.

Following her win, Navarro was interviewed on court by tennis commentator Andrew Krasny, who signaled that her grandmother was in the stands. The warm observation prompted a heartfelt response from Navarro, who smiled with pride as she acknowledged her biggest fan.

Navarro will next face 15th seed Ashlyn Krueger in the Round of 16 on April 2, 2025. The winner will face either eighth seed Amanda Anisimova or 10th seed Yulia Putintseva for a place in the quarterfinals.

Emma Navarro shares thoughts on the 'unnatural' price of fame at her billionaire father-owned Charleston Open

In Picture: Emma Navarro during the press conference at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (Source: Getty)

Emma Navarro had a breakthrough season last year, reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 8 and winning her first title at the 2024 Hobart International. Speaking ahead of this week's Credit One Charleston Open—run by her billionaire father, Ben Navarro—she addressed the growing attention from fans and the tennis world.

The American tennis star candidly acknowledged the growing interest from fans as her career continues to gain momentum.

"More people recognize me, for sure, especially in Charleston. But I’ve learned to just embrace that part of it. It’s a little bit unnatural having a bunch of people know who you are, and you don’t know who they are. That line can get blurry a little bit. People think they know you a little more than they do. That’s been something that I’ve had to kind of get used to," Emma Navarro said.

Emma Navarro also expressed gratitude for her inner circle, highlighting their support as she continues her rise in the sport.

