Emma Navarro's billionaire father Ben makes game-changing announcement for women's tennis

Emma Navarro's father, Ben Navarro's Charleston Open, recently made a major announcement according to which the winner of the 2026 edition of the WTA 500 event will receive compensation equal to what the men get by winning an ATP 500 event. With this, the Charleston Open became the first standalone WTA 500 event to raise prize money ahead of the 2033 equal pay deadline.

Equal prize money for men and women in tennis has been a longstanding debate. Ben Navarro's decision could be a pivotal step in filling that gap.

“We are going to go, starting next year, with equal prize money. The first 500 that I know of to do it. So roughly we’re gonna be doubling prize money next year vs this year… matching the men," Ben told Tennis Channel.

Ben Navarro is one of the richest businessmen in the United States. Moreover, the 62-year-old is the founder of the Sherman Financial Group and the owner of the Charleston Open. The prize money for the 2025 edition of the WTA 500 event, which was $1,064,510, will reportedly change to more than $2 million, the prize money for the ATP 500 event.

Speaking to the media, Navarro expressed pride in implementing the decision, calling it a significant step for creating a more equitable future for tennis.

"At the Credit One Charleston Open, we believe in fostering an environment where all athletes are recognized and rewarded for their talent and dedication. Providing equal prize money in 2026 is a significant step toward creating a more inclusive and equitable future for tennis. We are proud to take this action as part of our ongoing commitment to support fairness in sports and lead by example for the next generation," he said (via WTA).

The 62-year-old entrepreneur added that the tournament had always stayed ahead in promoting women's sports, and they were proud of its legacy.

"The Credit One Charleston Open has always been at the forefront of promoting women in sports, and we’re incredibly proud of our legacy. We’ve broken attendance records year after year, drawing more than 90,000 attendees and 26 million international television viewers," Navarro added.

The Charleston Open kicks off the clay season in the WTA tour. Moreover, it was recently named the WTA 500 event of the year for the third straight time.

Jessica Pegula won Charleston Open after Emma Navarro's QF exit

Jessica Pegula at Charleston Open : Image Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula won the first clay-court title of her career at the Charleston Open after defeating Sofia Kenin days after her compatriot Emma Navarro's quarterfinals exit. While Navarro fell to compatriot Amanda Anisimova 5-7, 6-7 (1) in the last eight, Pegula advanced further by defeating Danielle Collins and Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the final.

Interestingly, it was also the first all-American final in Charleston in three decades. Pegula convincingly won the first set 6-3; however, Kenin made a strong comeback, leading 5-1 in the second. The World No. 3, however, showed resilience and won six consecutive games to win the set 7-5 and eventually the title.

The American currently holds a 25–6 win-loss record and has won two titles this season, including the ATX Open in March.

