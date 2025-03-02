Emma Navarro vs Emiliana Arango Merida Open 2024 Final: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Emma Navarro and Emiliana Arango will lock horns in the summit clash of the 2025 Merida Open, scheduled to be held in the night session on Sunday (March 2).

Ad

While Navarro is searching for her first title of the season, Arango is bidding to lift the first tour-level trophy of her career. The latter, in fact, came through the qualification rounds to make her first final at this level.

Navarro has been dominant in her run at the Merida Open this year and is yet to drop a set. She opened her campaign with a dominant win over Petra Martic before taking out defending champion Zeynep Sonmez in the quarterfinal.

Ad

Trending

The American faced her biggest test in the semifinal encounter against Elina Avanesyan, but was able to come through in straight sets there as well.

Arango, meanwhile, has been collecting fighting wins from the qualification rounds itself. The Colombian beat the top seed in qualifiers, María Lourdes Carle, in a titanic final-round tussle before being challenged in two other three-setters by Fran Jones and Rebecca Sramkova.

Through to the semifinals, she found herself up against Daria Saville, another dogged opponent. She, however, continued her hot streak in three-set matches, coming through 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to book her spot in her maiden final.

Ad

Navarro and Arango have never crossed paths on the tour before so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock. With the two set to compete for the 2025 Merida Open title, let’s take a look at all the schedule and streaming details:

Emma Navarro vs Emiliana Arango match timing

Emma Navarro will have her eyes on securing her first title of the season. (Source: Getty)

Fixture: (1) Emma Navarro vs [Q] Emiliana Arango

Ad

Time: March 2 (Sunday, 5 pm local time

Venue: Center Court, Merida, Yucatan, Mexico

Emma Navarro vs Emiliana Arango streaming details

Emiliana Arango came through the qualification rounds to make her first Tour final. (Source: Getty)

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the action at the Merida Open final on the following sites and channels:

Ad

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Sky Sports.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on DAZN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback