"My opponents have been playing a lot better; I'm rewatching my matches from the US Open, there are certain moments where I was given a lot of gifts" - Emma Raducanu after 2022 Cincinnati Open 3R exit 

Emma Raducanu believes that her opponents have played far better than her and when she rewatched her matches from the US Open last year, she felt that luck played a significant role for her at times.

At the Cincinnati Open this week, Raducanu got off to a promising start by defeating Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, two former World No. 1s, in the first and second rounds, respectively. However, her impressive run was cut short in the third round at the hands of Jessica Pegula, who defeated her in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, the Brit expounded on how she believes she has progressed as a player and said that she is utilizing the same strategies that got her success at Flushing Meadows last year.

"I think, like honestly, that my opponents have been playing a lot better this year, and I'm rewatching my matches from the US Open, and there are certain moments where I was given a lot of gifts or maybe they got a bit tight, or, you know, something like that," Raducanu said.

"So I think I have improved actually as a player. I just, like as I'm finding this sort of freedom in my swinging, yeah, I think that I achieved something great, of course, but it was, like, I was playing completely free and I'm starting to do that again," she added.

"I can't wait to go back, I really have been craving a bagel for the last year" - Emma Raducanu ahead of 2022 US Open

Emma Raducanu in action at the 2022 Western & Southern Open

When asked if she was excited to return to New York to defend her US Open title, Emma Raducanu said she was eagerly looking forward to it. She added that she has also been craving for bagels for the last year.

"Well, I just love New York as a city, so I can't wait to go back. I really have been craving a bagel for the last year. So I can't wait to go back to New York. It's one of my favorite cities out there," she said.

"Yeah, I'm just really looking forward to go see the city, of course. But then, yeah, of course the tournament, I've got special memories there from the juniors, I made quarters, and then last year obviously that happened. Yeah, I'm looking forward to it," she added.

The 19-year-old will be in action next at the US Open, which begins on August 29 and runs till September 12.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh