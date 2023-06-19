Emma Raducanu acknowledges fellow Brits Andy Murray and Katie Boulter winning titles in Nottingham 

Emma Raducanu acknowledged her fellow Brits, Andy Murray and Katie Boulter, for winning the 2023 Rothesay Open in Nottingham.

Boulter won her first WTA title on Sunday, June 18, when she defeated compatriot Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3 in just an hour and fifteen minutes. The match was the first all-British tour-level final since 1977. Boulter became only the second wild card to win in Nottingham after Karolina Pliskova in 2016.

Murray also emerged victorious on the men's circuit on Sunday after defeating Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in a thrilling match that lasted one hour and 46 minutes. The former World No. 1 won an impressive 83% of the points on his first serve, which ultimately secured his victory at the Challenger 125 event.

Murray's recent performance on the Challenger tour has been nothing short of remarkable. In May 2023, he secured his first Challenger trophy since 2005 at the Aix-en-Provence claycourt event. He continued playing well and dominated on the grasscourt, winning in both Surbiton and Nottingham.

Raducanu took to social media to congratulate her fellow Brits on their recent victories. She shared an image on her Instagram stories, in which Boulter and Murray can be seen posing with their trophies.

Murray will next face Alex de Minaur in the first round of the Queens Club Championship, while Boulter will be taking on Zhu Lin of China in the opening round of the Birmingham Classic.

Andy Murray breaks into Top 30 in ATP Race to Turin

After securing the title in Nottingham, Andy Murray climbed to the 27th spot in the Live ATP Race to Turin. He has accumulated a total of 750 ranking points this year, including the 125 points from his recent victory. This has propelled him above players such as Sebastian Baez, Ben Shetlon, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The former World No. 1 currently trails behind Tallon Griekspoor (No. 22, 900), Lorenzo Musetti (No. 23, 885), Borna Coric (No. 24, 880), Jiri Lehecka (No. 25, 847), and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 26, 795) by no more than 150 points.

Novak Djokovic maintains his lead in the Race due to his double Grand Slam victories at the Australian Open and the French Open. Following closely behind are Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz, occupying the second and third positions, respectively. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune round out the top five, with Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, and Casper Ruud completing the top eight.

Andy Murray last competed in the ATP Finals in 2016 and won by defeating the four-time defending champion, Novak Djokovic, in the final. The win not only secured his title but also earned him the year-end No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career.

