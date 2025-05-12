Emma Raducanu addresses Italian Open opponent's efforts to 'throw her off' with MTO in 3R clash

Emma Raducanu reached the fourth round of the 2025 Italian Open on Sunday, May 11, scripting a comeback from a set down to beat Russia's Veronika Kudermetova. Following her victory, the Brit spoke with the media about several topics, including her opponent's attempt to disrupt her momentum during their third-round clash.

Raducanu started her encounter against Kudermetova on a rough note, failing to serve out the opening set at 5-4 before eventually dropping it two games later. Not to be deterred, the Brit reeled off 12 of the next 13 games to win 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 in two hours and 29 minutes. She will next face fourth-seeded Coco Gauff for a place in the quarterfinals at Foro Italico.

A contentious moment occurred while Emma Raducanu was leading her 50th-ranked opponent 5-0 in the second set, when Kudermetova took a medical time-out to have her back tended to by a physio. The Russian hadn't shown any signs of an injury in the prior games, and the 2021 US Open champion didn't mince her words about the MTO having looked dubious.

"I kind of knew it was to try and throw me off, but at the same time, I kept my cool. Luckily, I had a good cushion, I served it out, and then from the third set I was really on it," Emma Raducanu told Sky Sports UK following her third-round win in Rome.

The World No. 49 also expressed happiness at finding inroads during the tough three-setter in Rome.

"The most pleasing part of today was recovering after losing the first set having served for it," she added. "I think I threw in a pretty poor game at 5-4 serving but I felt under pressure on Veronika's returns - she was literally red-lining everything and it was all going in and I was like 'I don't know where to serve' and it's not a nice feeling to have."

Raducanu has enjoyed an impressive return to form this year after having a rather slow start to her 2025 WTA Tour season.

Emma Raducanu had dropped six of her first nine matches in 2025 before her Miami Open run

Emma Raducanu celebrates after reaching the Italian Open 4R | Image Source: Getty

While Emma Raducanu did reach the third round of the Australian Open in January, she endured a rough patch on the WTA Tour following the first Major tournament of the year. The 22-year-old suffered early exits in Indian Wells, Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore, before enjoying a resurgence at the Miami Open.

The former World No. 10 downed top players like Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova to reach the last eight in Miami, where she lost to eventual finalist Jessica Pegula in three sets. She will be vying for another quarterfinal appearance in Rome later this week, but arrives in her Round-of-16 clash against Gauff with a 0-1 head-to-head record against the American.

