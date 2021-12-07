Emma Raducanu adjudged BT Sport's Action Woman of the Year 

US Open champion Emma Raducanu won BT Sport's Action Woman of the Year award on Monday. The 19-year-old edged out some eminent sportswomen that included Olympic medalists Laura Kenny and Emily Campbell, Paralympics medalist Sarah Storey and jockey Rachael Blackmore.

Raducanu was perhaps the tennis revelation of 2021 as she won the US Open, thus becoming the very first qualifier to triumph at a Grand Slam singles event. She attained this feat without dropping a single set during the competition.

The teenager was not present at the ceremony but she did give an acceptance speech.

"Hi everyone, I hope you're all having a good evening and I'm so sorry I couldn't join you tonight," she said. "I just wanted to say a massive thank you for voting me as your Action Woman of the Year and I’d really like to congratulate all the other amazing nominees on their incredible achievements over the last 12 months.

"For me to win this achievement is an absolute honor, so 1 just wanted to say thank you and hope you’re all having a brilliant evening," she added. "I’ll see you soon."

Raducanu could also win BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

The 19-year-old's incredible journey at the US Open has seen her finish this year as the World No. 19, 324 spots higher than where she was at the beginning of 2021.

She has a very good chance of being adjudged the BBC Sports Personality of the Year as well. Provided that does happen, Raducanu will be the first female to win the award since Zara Phillips in 2006.

The teenager is also the clear favorite to win the WTA Newcomer of the Year award, which should be announced in the forthcoming days.

Raducanu had a very good past few months. She had already shown glimpses of her talent at Wimbledon, in which she was forced to retire in her fourth round match against Ajla Tomjlanovic.

This was followed by her dominant run at the US Open. Given what we have seen from her so far, the young Brit could very well enter the top 10 of the WTA rankings next year provided she maintains consistency.

