Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray lead British hopes at Australian open 2023

British tennis stars Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will participate in the 2023 Australian Open, as per the entry list which was made public on Tuesday.

Raducanu became an overnight sensation when she won the US Open last year. Since then, she has had a difficult journey and has struggled to live up to lofty expectations. She failed to defend her US Open title, and her ranking dropped to No. 75 after only one semifinal appearance in 2022.

Unlike the youngster, three-time Grand Slam winner Murray had a decent year, rising from No. 134 in the world to inside the top 50.

The 2023 Australian Open entry list also includes World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, and last year's runner-up Danielle Collins. On the men's side, defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time winner Novak Djokovic's names have been included alongside World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Felix Auger-Aliassime among others.

Other British players on the entry list include Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, and Kyle Edmund.

"I’m really looking forward to it" - Emma Raducanu on starting her 2023 season at ASB Classic in New Zealand

Emma Raducanu officially becomes an MBE

Emma Raducanu will start her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in New Zealand alongside 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, World No. 7 Coco Gauff, and Leylah Fernandez.

In an interview with Eurosport, the 20-year-old said she is looking forward to the tournament because it is a "great way" to kick off the Australian Open swing. She also hopes to explore the country's beautiful landscape and nature while she is there.

"I’m really looking forward to coming to New Zealand," Emma Raducanu said, adding, "I’ve heard so many good things about the tournament. It is a great way to start off the Australian Open swing. I have heard the tournament in New Zealand is great for players and fans. New Zealand is known for its beautiful landscape and nature, so I hope I can get to explore some of the other beautiful parts whilst I’m there."

The 2021 US Open champion also shared her goals for the upcoming season, stating that she wants to gain more experience and avoid injuries.

"My goals for 2023 are to again gain more experience on the tour. It was only my first full year in 2022 and to complete more of the year and remain injury-free as much as possible - that's my biggest goal. A really good physical foundation will hold me in good stead for the future," Raducanu stated.

