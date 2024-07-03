Emma Raducanu to be Andy Murray's partner at final Wimbledon campaign as pair make blockbuster mixed doubles entry

Andy Murray will team up with fellow Brit Emma Raducanu to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2024. Murray has also entered the men's doubles field along with brother Jamie Murray.

The 37-year-old lost a race against time to be fit for his singles encounter that was scheduled for Tuesday, July 2 against Tomas Machac. Murray was unable to recuperate from his surgery and hence had to forgo his dream of playing singles at Wimbledon for one last time.

The withdrawal note said that Murray was disappointed to miss the singles competition but was looking forward to the doubles.

“Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year. As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time,” Andy Murray's camp said in a statement.

Trending

This is the second time Murray would play doubles at SW19. Previously, he teamed up with Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2019 and the pair managed to reach the third round.

Emma Raducanu on Andy Murray: "He just sets really good examples"

Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon 2022 (Source: GETTY)

Emma Raducanu lavished praise on Andy Murray's work ethic as she talked about the best advice she received from him, in a press conference after her first-round match.

The 2021 US Open champion said how he managed his injuries throughout his career was inspirational.

“I think the biggest advice is just how he’s always taken care of his operations, how he manages his people. I haven’t really spoken to him so much. I think for me it’s just watching him operate day to day, watching him be absolutely on it with everything," Emma Raducanu said.

Raducanu also talked about the Scot's incredible dedication to tennis, adding that he set good examples for the youngsters.

“Even in practice now, he’s so on it to the minute. I think me, when I was a bit younger maybe, showing up 15 minutes before practice to do a few arm curls, swing my hand around and warm up. He’s there for an hour and a half doing treatment. He just sets really good examples,” she said.

Emma Raducanu won her first-round match against Renata Zarazua and will now face Elise Mertens in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment