Emma Raducanu attends Tyson Fury's fight against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Emma Raducanu was in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora. Fury retained the WBC world heavyweight title by beating Chisora via technical knockout in the 10th round.

The Brit, who was joined by American basketball player Sabrina Iordanescu at the event, shared a picture with her followers on Instagram.

Emma Raducanu opens up about her love for food

Emma Raducanu recently spoke about her visits to China, how food brings her close to her family and more in an interview with National Geographic.

The Brit, who loves dumplings, said that prawn, egg and chives were her favorite kind.

"I have so many memories of my mum and grandma cooking dumplings. When I’d go back to China, we’d all crowd round a tiny kitchen table — it was a great way to spend time with family and I miss those days very much. Prawn, egg and chive is probably my favourite dumpling, but there’s also pork and Chinese cabbage, and another one is pork, sauerkraut and celery. There are so many different variations," she said.

Raducanu also said that she loved the home-cooked meals made by her Romanian grandmother when she came to England.

"My Romanian grandma would come over to England and her home-cooked meals were always amazing. She’d make sarmale, a traditional Romanian dish of rice and meat wrapped in sauerkraut cabbage and boiled in a pot with tomato sauce for a couple of hours. She’d stand in the kitchen from 8am until 4pm and make these dishes, and that’s all she’d do every single day," he added.

The 20-year-old endured a torrid 2022 season, winning only 17 out of 36 matches, with her best result being a semifinal finish at the Korea Open, where she lost to Jelena Ostapenko.

She debuted in the top 10 of the WTA rankings before suffering a huge drop following her first-round defeat to Alize Cornet at the 2022 US Open. She last competed at the AGEL Open in Ostrava and lost to Daria Kasatkina in the first round.

Raducanu, who is currently ranked 75th in the world, was recently awarded an MBE by King Charles III for services to tennis.

"It's been great to receive my honor today from his Majesty the King. I feel extremely grateful," she said in a statement after the ceremony.

