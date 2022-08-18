Emma Raducanu becomes only player to win a bagel set against both Serena Williams & Victoria Azarenka

Emma Raducanu has added another feather to her cap at the Western and Southern Open this week. She became the first ever player in history to win a bagel set against both Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. In tennis, a bagel is when a set ends with a scoreline of 6-0.

Raducanu also holds the distinction of bageling three former Grand Slam winners in 2022. The Brit bageled 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The reigning US Open champion achieved the rare feat when she took home the first set against Azarenka in the second round of the Cincinnati Open. Raducanu beat Azarenka to qualify for the third round at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The 19-year-old was able to achieve the incredible record after she cruised past 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the first round.

"I was playing a great match for sure; it was an honour to play Vika" - Emma Raducanu

Western & Southern Open - Day 5

Raducanu traveled to Cincinnati on the back of a shocking first-round defeat at the hands of Camila Giorgi at the Canadian Open, who was the defending champion at the event. However, she has quickly managed to turn the tide to her side through her consecutive dominating win over former World No. 1s.

The Brit bested Belarus' Victoria Azarenka, 6-0, 6-2, in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, firing five aces as she cruised past the two-time Grand Slam winner.

In the post-match interview, Emma Raducanu stated that she played a good match and that she had to be focused in order to win.

"I was playing a great match for sure. I had to stay really focused. I'm really pleased with how I dug in and served it out."

Emma Raducanu mentioned that it was an honor to share the court with Azarenka in what was their first-ever match on the tour. She also took a dig at critics who've lambasted the Brit for her performance this season, stating that ignoring the criticism and having "learned to zone in internally" has helped.

"It was an honour to play Vika. I've realised in the last year people are going to talk whatever you do. I've learned to zone in internally and I think that helped."

The 2021 US Open champion will now face seventh seed America's Jessica Pegula to fight for a place in the quarterfinals.

