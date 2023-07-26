Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu both had their big breakthrough at the US Open, lifting their maiden Grand Slam trophies at the New York Slam. Another similarity between the two players is the fact that neither has since be able to replicate that level of success on the Tour since.

If tennis analyst Gill Gross' words are anything to go by, the problems lies with the pressure that a player is put under after they win the sport's biggest prizes at a young age.

Speaking about Raducanu and Andreescu's struggles in the aftermath of their first Major victories in the latest episode of the Monday Match Analysis podcast, Gross said that early wins brings with them "a lot of suffering" by raising the level of expecations — both from fans and the players themselves.

"The problem is, I just think there's a lot of suffering after that, that I don't I wouldn't want like, once you win a Grand Slam now," Gross said. "It's like, are you gonna win it again, you're gonna win anything. I just feel like Emma Raducanu [and Bianca Andreescu], it's gonna be like, what's wrong with you?"

Gross said both youngsters have no option but to deal with the pressure that comes with such success. He was quick to add that the cloud of expectations will follow them wherever they go for a long time.

"I did it there, like I mean Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu, they both have to kind of deal with that," Gill Gross said. "Now they have [won] it very you know young in their career and they have to deal with that now. So no thanks, no."

"David Ferrer's is a better career than Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu" - Gill Gross

Gill Gross also reflected on a few other players' careers, taking note of the longevity and success that the likes of David Ferrer and Elina Svitolina have enjoyed on the Tour.

He stated that with neither Ferrer nor Svitolina having a Grand Slam title, the pressure of winning big every time they step out on the court isn't there.

"When you win a Major. I get that the logic doesn't really apply where you're like, you know, if you look at Bianca Andreescu and it's like she won the US Open, that's even bigger deal than you made the quarters at Wimbledon," Gill Gross said.

Gross further stated that Ferrer had a better career than Bianca Andreescu and Emma Raducanu, saying not only the did Spaniard have better more consistent results, he was also "happier" to be out on court.

"Nobody is like that with David Ferrer or Elina Svitolina, maybe a little bit, but nobody with Ferrer," he continued. "Like, hey buddy, when are you gonna win a Slam like, what's wrong with you? I just think that's a better life, better career, you know, seems like a happier way to go about things."