Emma Raducanu & Boris Becker ecstatic after England's great escape against Slovakia in Euros 2024 thanks to Jude Bellingham & Harry Kane

Boris Becker and Emma Raducanu celebrated as England broke Slovakian hearts at the 2024 Euros in a late-goal thriller. The German tennis legend hailed the goal scorers Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

England and Slovakia butted heads in the Round of 16 of the Euros. England topped Group C with 5 points. Slovakia came third in Group E but was among the four top third-placed teams, which helped them qualify for the knockouts.

Coming into the match, the star-studded England team helmed by Gareth Southgate was the heavy favorite as a result of their much higher FIFA ranking. However, the Slovaks had caused a huge upset earlier in the tournament, defeating Belgium in their opening-round match.

Slovakia went ahead in the 25th minute through an Ivan Schranz strike. It looked like the Slovaks were about to cause another huge upset but a Jude Bellingham bicycle kick in the 95th minute leveled the scores. Harry Kane headed the ball into the back of the net in the opening minute of extra time, which turned out to be the game-winning goal that sent England into the quarterfinals.

Boris Becker and Emma Raducanu were some of the people from the tennis fraternity to celebrate the Three Lions win as they took to X (formerly Twitter). The German admitted that he had a special place for the UK in his heart having lived there for a large part of his life. He said that he supports England as long as they don't play Germany.

He also shared his admiration for the young football sensation Jude Bellingham and Becker's favorite team Bayern Munich's ace Harry Kane.

"Gotta be honest, having spent many years in the UK 🇬🇧, I support the lads as long as they don’t play against Deutschland 🇩🇪… Big fan of @BellinghamJude and love @HKane@FCBayern," Becker tweeted.

Emma Raducanu, meanwhile, cheered England on as she let out a huge 'come on'.

"Cmonnnnn!!! ⿬," Raducanu cheered.

Emma Raducanu donned the England jersey in practice ahead of the Three Lions' RO16 match as she gears up for Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu (image source: GETTY)

Emma Raducanu donned an England jersey as she turned up to practice at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ahead of Wimbledon. The Wimbledon account posted pictures of the Brit, who was all smiles showing support for her country.

"Three Lions on the shirt! 🦁🦁🦁," Wimbledon captioned`

Raducanu also shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story sporting the England jersey as she cheered the team on with a huge come-on.

Raducanu's Instagram story.

England will play Switzerland in the quarterfinals of the Euros. The Swiss team shocked the defending champions Italy in their Round of 16 match 2-0.

After making deep runs at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham and Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Raducanu will look to take this form into Wimbledon where she will kick off her campaign against the 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, in what will be the first meeting between the two.

