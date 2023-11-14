Emma Raducanu celebrates 21st birthday with Carlo Agostinelli and his sister 

Emma Raducanu recently celebrated her 21st birthday with Carlo Agostinelli and his sister Heloise and enjoyed a fancy dinner.

Emma Raducanu and Carlo Agostinelli have been friends since early 2023, after meeting through Carlo’s mother Mathilde Favier-Meyer, who is the public relations manager at Dior Couture. Raducanu is an ambassador for the French fashion house and has attended several events, including the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week in September.

Carlo Agostinelli posted the photo on his Instagram account on Sunday, November 12. In the picture, Heloise can be seen embracing Raducanu at the dinner table.

"Cucio and Gertrude day 💗," possibly referring to his nicknames for Raducanu and his sister.

Carlo Agostinelli on Instagram

Raducanu and Agostinelli were recently seen in each other's company at the Dior fashion show in Paris. During the Paris Fashion Week, the French fashion house showcased its Spring 2024 collection at the Tuileries Garden.

Emma Raducanu talks about her recovery process after surgery and plans for strong return

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Emma Raducanu recently opened up about how she is dealing with her long absence from tennis due to multiple surgeries and what she aims to accomplish in the 2024 season.

In an interview with former British No. 1 Laura Robson on Amazon Prime Video, Raducanu talked about her recovery process, her mental state, and her aspirations for the future.

Raducanu said that she has been putting a lot of effort into her rehab, and gradually improving. She called the process "slow and repetitive" but is driven by the long-term goal of getting back to the court.

"The process is so slow and repetitive," Raducanu said. "Sometimes it's really hard to just not get bored of it and just keep in mind the long-term end goal. And just keeping that in mind just keeps you going even on the days you don't feel like."

Raducanu also said that she feels more mentally ready to compete now than she ever did before or after her dream run at the 2021 US Open.

"It was difficult to train. Like for example, if it was just a wrist, you could run or still do other things. So in the beginning, it was very much quite sedentary. I feel like mentally, I'm in a better place to compete now than I ever have been before or since the US Open," she added.