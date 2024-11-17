Emma Raducanu celebrates leading Great Britain into Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 QF with charming selfie & ambitious message

Emma Raducanu shared some highlights from her time at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup to celebrate Great Britain's win over Germany in the opening tie. She also shared an ambitious message ahead of their quarterfinal clash against Canada.

Raducanu was recovering from surgeries on her ankle and wrists to remove carpal bosses that she had in 2023 and skipped out on a majority of the season. She made her return at the ASB Classic in Auckland this year, however, her return hasn't gone according to her plan.

Apart from some deep runs, which she enjoyed during the grass swing, the Brit has struggled to find her rhythm and held an underwhelming 20-13 record ahead of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals. She was last seen in action at the Hana Bank Korea Open but had to retire mid-match after suffering a sprain in her foot ligaments.

Great Britain kicked off their campaign against Germany and Emma Raducanu, who expressed the importance of this tournament earlier, faced Jule Niemeier and clinched an emphatic 6-4, 6-4 win. Following this, Katie Boulter decimated Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the tie in their favor.

Raducanu shared a bunch of highlights from her time at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, including a charming selfie, to celebrate her team's win over Germany. She captioned her post with an ambitious message that seemingly said how Great Britain had more to give ahead of their quarterfinals against Canada.

"🇬🇧there’s more milk in the fridge —>>> quarters."

Emma Raducanu was phenomenal during the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers as well. She defeated Diane Parry and Caroline Garcia of France and won both matches by coming back from a set down to give Great Britain a place in the finals.

Emma Raducanu starring Great Britain to face Leylah Fernandez starring Canada in quarterfinals of Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024

Emma Raducanu (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu starring Great Britain will face Leylah Fernandez-led Canada in the quarterfinals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on November 17. The two rose to stardom when they set up an all-teenage final at the 2021 US Open, where the Brit clinched the title.

Alongside Raducanu and Katie Boulter, Great Britain also has the firepower of Harriet Dart, Heather Watson, and Olivia Nicholls. They are captained by Anne Keothavong.

On the other hand, Canada received a bye into the quarterfinals as a result of being the defending champions. Fernandez will be joined by Rebecca Marino, Marina Stakusic, and Gabriela Dabrowski, and will be captained by Heidi El Tabakh.

The winner of their tie will play Australia or Slovakia in the semifinals.

