Emma Raducanu celebrates winning 1st prize in hilarious competition amid Italian Open campaign

WTA star Emma Raducanu recently caught the attention of fans with a delightful update from Rome. Amid her ongoing campaign at the WTA 1000 event, the Brit shared a picture in which she can be seen standing next to a wall that had some playful leaderboards pinned on it. The paper cuttings included a badge for Raducanu being No.1, along with a cheeky confession from her.

Raducanu, currently paving her way amid tough competition at the Italian Open, defeated Australia's Maya Joint to secure her position in the top 64. Her overall season so far has brought several disappointments, including the early exits at Indian Wells and Madrid. Her best result of the year was recorded at the Miami Open, where she defeated Amanda Anisimova to reach the quarterfinals.

After booking her slot into the top 64 of the Italian Open, Emma Raducanu was seen exploring adorable sights in Rome. What grabbed the attention of fans was the picture of her posing beside a wall that had pieces of paper with playful messages clipped on it. The messages looked like a playful ranking system, wherein Raducanu was honored with the No.1 position alongside Italian player Matteo Arnaldi.

"Sorry I've lost my credentials 2025 edition," the chit heading said.

The board also included a hilarious confession from Emma Raducanu herself, printed on a piece of paper to highlight the reason behind her winning the first position in the cheeky contest.

"Oops, I did it again...I lost my badge, got a new one....was asked to only use the new one....I used the old one! I had to request a new badge! To be continued," the message said, signed by Emma Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu's Italian Open story - via Instagram

After her initial victory in Rome, Emma Raducanu is now scheduled to play against Ekaterina Alexandrova for a position in the top 32.

Emma Raducanu acknowledges experiencing a boost in confidence after her first win

Emma Raducanu at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu's struggles on hardcourts have always been known to the tennis community. However, her opening victory at the Italian Open blessed her with a quick boost in confidence.

In a post-match press conference, the Brit mentioned how the difficult playing conditions were enough to add hassles to her game. However, she also explained that her victory in these rough conditions made her optimistic for the matches ahead.

"It gives me a lot of confidence because it’s not just clay – it’s at night, it’s heavy. I think with the new balls, it was still flying, but the balls got old pretty quickly and it was very cold. So I’m really proud. I take a lot of confidence from this win, not just because I won, but I think the level in general was really high, and I think I was committing to my shots, which is what I said I wanted to do, and I was really going for it," she said via The Guardian.

Emma Raducanu has been on the hunt for a title after her only victory at the 2021 US Open. Although the Brit had to face a concerning toll of injuries, she is now seeking resurgence, targeting a rise in her ranking.

