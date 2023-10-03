Emma Raducanu chronicles her day in England - from gym workouts to culinary adventures

Emma Raducanu recently shared a glimpse into her English life amid injury recovery. The 20-year-old shared a series of pictures showing her fans what she has been up to in her hometown of Bromley, England.

Since her triumph at the 2021 US Open, Raducanu has faced a string of health issues that have hampered her career. She underwent three major operations this year for her injuries and is currently out of action.

The last time she played was at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

In her latest Instagram post on Monday, October 2, she shared her workout update and revealed her love for dumplings and mapo tofu, two popular dishes of Chinese cuisine.

The post featured 10 photos of Raducanu in various settings, such as working out at the gym, posing with a plate of dumplings, enjoying a bowl of mapo tofu, admiring the full moon over London, posing with some furry friends, as well as the contrasting weather conditions in England.

"England time. gym, Bromley, dumplings, me & more dumplings, full moon & my city, shade play, mapo tofu, red roses company, and both British weathers🤣🏋️‍♀️🏡 🥟🥟🥟🥟🥟🥟🌝🌃🎑🕶️👩‍🍳🏉🌹🌳🌞🌧️," Raducanu wrote on Instagram.

Raducanu had to pull out of the 2023 French Open, Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open due to her wrist and ankle problems. She has also been busy with media appearances, photoshoots, and attending Dior events.

Raducanu recently attended the Paris Fashion Week with Carlo Agostinelli, where Dior presented its Spring 2024 collection, at the Tuileries Garden.

The Brit sported a black and white lace dress by the French fashion house for the event.

Emma Raducanu set to skip rest of 2023 season, anticipates comeback in 2024

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Emma Raducanu recently provided an update on her eagerly awaited comeback to tennis. The British athlete, who has announced her decision not to partake in the rest of the 2023 season, promptly mentioned that she intends to make her return in the following season.

In a recent conversation with BBC London, Emma Raducanu discussed her impending comeback, confirming that she plans to return next season.

"Next season I'll be back," Raducanu said.

Raducanu said that the 2023 season was a tough time for her as she had to watch all the Grand Slams pass by while being sidelined due to her injuries.

"This season all the slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery," Emma Raducanu added.

Emma Raducanu is currently ranked No. 279 in the world, a far cry from her career-high ranking of World No. 10.