"Emma Raducanu has more coaches than titles" - Serena Williams' ex-coach sends strongly-worded advice to Brit after Singapore Open exit

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rick Macci, has offered strong advice to Emma Raducanu following her early exit from the Singapore Open. The 22-year-old was knocked out in the first round on Monday by Spain's Cristina Bucsa.

The Singapore Open returned to the WTA Tour for the first time in three decades, featuring players such as Elise Mertens, Anna Kalinskaya, Xinyu Wang, and Polina Kudermetova.

On Friday, the veteran coach posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Raducanu has the potential to be a top-10 player but needs the right coach and confidence to succeed, noting that she can be her own biggest challenge.

“Emma is one hundred percent a top ten player. Emma is a great ball striker. Mentally Emma has been there done that. Emma can beat anybody anytime anywhere including herself if she does not have the right proven voice and inner secret sauce. @EmmaRaducanu," Rick Macci wrote on X.

Macci added that Raducanu is too talented not to achieve greatness but needs strong motivation. He noted that she has had more coaches than titles and jokingly suggested she should coach herself.

Since winning the 2021 US Open, Raducanu has struggled with a decline in form and a series of injuries that required surgery. Since her breakthrough victory, she has yet to progress beyond the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

“She is to talented and proven not to be one of best in the world. Unless you know what is inside the players head and if there is a burning desire it is hard to speculate. She has more coaches the past 4 years than titles so maybe she should hire Emma to coach Emma. @EmmaRaducanu," Rick Macci added.

After the Australian Open, Emma Raducanu parted ways with coach Nick Cavaday, who stepped away to manage a chronic health condition. Though currently competing without a coach, she hired fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura before the season began, and he has been accompanying her on tour.

Emma Raducanu will next participate in Abu Dhabi Open

Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu has received a wildcard to compete in the qualifiers of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open. It is her first qualifier appearance since winning the 2021 US Open.

The Abu Dhabi Open qualifiers begin on Saturday, February 1, while the main draw runs from February 3 to February 8. The tournament features a star-studded lineup, including Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa, Daria Kasatkina, and Yulia Putintseva.

This will be Raducanu’s third tournament of the season. Before her Singapore open exit, She initially planned to play in the ASB Classic in Auckland but withdrew due to a back injury. However, she recovered in time for the Australian Open, where she reached the third round before losing to Iga Swiatek.

