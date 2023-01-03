Emma Raducanu has hit the 2023 season running, winning her first match of the year in dramatic fashion. Taking on 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, the Brit went down 4-6 in the first set to give her fans a minor scare.

Raducanu then fought back in the second set to come back from a break down, breaking Fruhvirtova twice to take the set 6-4. After sher broke the Czech again to take a 1-0 lead in the second set, however, the skies opened up in New Zealand, forcing the duo to put their contest on hold.

Thankfully, the former US Open champion did not lose momentum when the clash resumed, breaking her opponent's serve once more for good measure to close out the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Speaking at her on-court interview afterwards, Emma Raducanu joked about how she did not know what time it was anymore, thanking fans for staying through the match despite the delay.

The Brit also had words of praise for the 17-year-old, stating that she was a "great young talent" who was destined for greatness in the future and congratulating her on giving her a good fight.

"I think it's like four hours later. Honestly, I don't know what time it is anymore," Raducanu joked. "I mean, what a battle. Linda is such a great young player and it was a different dynamic for me because normally I was the young one and going into this match, yeah. She is going to be up there, for sure, and she already is. Massive props to her and thank you everyone for sticking through with us for the four hours of rain and everything.

Linda Fruhvirtova will now move on to the Australian Open, where she has direct entry into the main draw to mark her first appearance at the Grand Slam.

Emma Raducanu takes on Viktoria Kuzmova in secound round at ASB Classic

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic

Following her victory over Linda Fruhvirtova, Emma Raducanu will lock horns with qualifier Viktoria Kuzmova in the second round of the 2023 ASB Classic. Kuzmova had a brilliant performance in the first round, beating fourth seed Bernarda Pera in straight sets.Raducanu is on course to meet seventh seed Danka Kovinic in the quarterfinals, while either first seed Coco Gauff or seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams are likely to be the semifinal opponent. If she goes past them, the teenager is expected to face off against second seed Sloane Stephens or third seed Leylah Fernandez in the summit clash.

