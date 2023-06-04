Porsche brand ambassador and tennis star Emma Raducanu congratulated Pascal Wehrlein on his success at the Jakarta E-Prix.

Wehrlein, who competes for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, won his first round in the electric series on Saturday, June 3. He led the race with his teammate Antonio Felix da Costa from start to finish and secured a 4.6-second lead over his rivals. He also achieved the fastest lap of the race, which gave him an additional point in the championship.

Raducanu, who became the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam tournament at the US Open in 2021, has been a Porsche fan since she was young. She once said that one of her early tennis coaches owned a 911 and that she dreamt of having one herself.

The 20-year-old British sensation shared a photo of Wehrlein on her Instagram story to congratulate him.

“What a race! Congrats @pascal_wehrlein #porschefamily”, Raducanu captioned her story.

Raducanu joined Porsche as a brand ambassador in March 2022, following in the footsteps of other tennis legends who have worked with the sports car maker, such as Maria Sharapova, Angelique Kerber, and Simona Halep.

Emma Raducanu posts injury update after splitting with her coach

Emma Raducanu has been recovering from injuries on both her wrists and her left ankle. She revealed last month that she would skip this year’s French Open and Wimbledon due to injuries. She underwent ankle surgery first, followed by a wrist operation. The British tennis star recently shared a health update with her fans.

“Working on bringing my forearm back”, Emma Raducanu wrote on Instagram.

Raducanu has a 5/5 record in 2023, losing the last three matches she played before injuries struck. She fell to Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of Indian Wells, 3-6, 1-6, and Bianca Andreescu beat her in the first round of the Miami Open, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6. Jelena Ostapenko also defeated the Brit in the first round of the Stuttgart Open, 2-6, 1-6.

The Brit's comeback date is still uncertain. Raducanu has faced seven injury setbacks since the 2021 Wimbledon, where she made it to the fourth round. She followed it up with a triumph at the 2021 US Open.

In 2022, she retired mid-match on five occasions due to injuries. In Guadalajara, she suffered a leg injury. At the Italian Open, she had a back issue.

The third withdrawal of the year happened in Nottingham because of a left rib problem. The last one occurred at the Korea Open, with her back bothering her again.

She also had to pull out of the 2022 Transylvania Open because of a wrist injury.

