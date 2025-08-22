"Emma Raducanu doesn’t need support" - Petkovic voices scathing criticism of 'out of control' media narrative about Carlos Alcaraz's US Open arrival

Andre Petkovic has expressed a scathing criticism of the media narrative that followed Carlos Alcaraz's arrival at the US Open for mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu. The ex-WTA player slammed 'out of control' headlines about the Spaniard's arrival in New York just hours after the Cincinnati Open, wherein it was reported that he came all the way just to help out Raducanu.

Ad

Last Monday afternoon, Alcaraz took on Jannik Sinner in the final at Cincinnati, winning 5-0 after the World No. 1 retired midway through the match. Immediately after, he took a private jet to New York to arrive just in time for the mixed doubles tournament.

Although he and Raducanu lost in their very first match against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, the duo turned heads with their play at the tournament, captivating the tennis world to no end.

Ad

Trending

Writing in her latest blog, Andrea Petkovic took offense with one headline in particular that mentioned Alcaraz traveled 600 miles just for Raducanu's sake, which is decidedly not the case.

"Tennis headlines from dodgy “news” websites have gotten out of control. I was trying to look things up about the mixed doubles event when a particular one jumped at me: CARLOS ALCARAZ MAKES 600 MILES DASH TO SUPPORT EMMA RADUCANU AFTER TIRING FINAL," she said.

Ad

The German wondered why the headline did not take into account that Alcaraz would have had to come to New York anyway for the US Open, where he will be eyeing his second Grand Slam of the year after the French Open win.

"There are so many things wrong with this headline that I don’t know where to begin. First of all, Emma Raducanu doesn’t need support, mate, she’s doing more than fine by herself. Second, you mean, Carlos traveled all the 600 miles from Cincinnati to New York which he had to do anyways because one of the four biggest events of the year is in New York and starts soon?" she said.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu are both former champions at the US Open, the former winning in 2022 and the latter in 2021.

Andrea Petkovic also slammed the Cincinnati final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner being called 'tiring'

2025 US Open - Mixed Doubles - Source: Getty

Continuing in the blog, Andrea Petkovic also slammed the labeling of the Cincinnati Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as 'tiring' when the match did not last even half an hour.

Ad

"If a 5:0 retirement is a tiring final to you, boy, do I have news for you. Did you know that in the 600 mile away New York Carlos dashed to to support Emma THEY PLAY BEST-OF-5? I know, right?" Petkovic wrote.

Petkovic then extended a plea request to fans, telling them not to click on such news websites that were intent on spreading misinformation.

Ad

"As real tennis fans we have a responsibility to NOT click on these so-called tennis news websites. And to you “editors” of these “websites” who I know are reading my newsletters because I have found things quoted out of context plenty of times: life choices! Life. choices," she added.

In Flushing Meadows this year, Carlos Alcaraz will begin his campaign against Reilly Opelka. Meanwhile, Raducanu will face a qualifier or a lucky loser in NYC opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More