Emma Raducanu drops 4-word reaction after Singapore Open loss to show she's not deflated after concerning start to season

Emma Raducanu dropped a four-word reaction following her 2025 Singapore Open loss. Despite her early exit, the Brit remains motivated for the rest of the season.

The Singapore Tennis Open was first held in 1986 and ran until 1994. It made its return in 2025 as a WTA 250 tournament. Seeded seventh, Raducanu faced Cristina Bucșa in the first round but lost 7-5, 5-7, 5-7.

On Wednesday, Raducanu shared a series of photos from her week, including a picture of her on the court, another at a restaurant, and a few from her gym sessions. In the caption, she expressed her motivation for the season ahead.

“Keeping on keeping on,” Emma Raducanu wrote.

The 22-year-old had initially planned to start her 2025 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland but withdrew before her first-round match due to a back injury. She recovered in time for the Australian Open, where she defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round and Amanda Anisimova in the second. Her run was ended in the third round, where she was outclassed by World No. 2 Iga Swiatek.

This was her best performance in Melbourne. Since her debut in 2022, she had never advanced past the second round.

Emma Raducanu - “Every match I play, I feel like it's a win”

Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Following Emma Raducanu’s match against Cristina Bucșa on Monday, she told the press she was proud of managing the week with her coach and mom. She added (via Sky Sports) that she values every match experience and sees it as progress.

"I have the positives (from) this week, coming here on my own with Yutaka [Nakamura, fitness coach] and my mum, but I'm really proud of how I dealt and handled myself this week. I feel okay. I feel like I have certain things we all manage as the year goes on. I think it's pretty early in the season.

"For me to be playing this kind of match, all I need is time on court and a match-competitive situation, which I got today. I got it in abundance - over three hours of it - so, for me, it's really valuable because every match I play, I feel like it's a win. And I fought really hard. I gave everything. So I just got to keep building and moving on," Emma Raducanu said.

Last season, Raducanu competed in 13 tournaments and achieved a 23–13 win-loss record, her best performance on the WTA Tour since turning pro. According to reports, her next tournament will be the Abu Dhabi Open which will kick off on February 3.

