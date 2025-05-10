Emma Raducanu enjoys life in picturesque Rome with sneak peek of Coliseum visit, pasta meals & more at Italian Open 2025

Emma Raducanu is currently enjoying her time in Rome as she continues her campaign at the 2025 Italian Open. The British star visited public attractions such as the Rome Colosseum and the Piazza di Trevi earlier this week before reaching the third round of the 1000-level event.

Raducanu has endured a turbulent season on the WTA Tour this year. While the 2021 US Open champion has dropped eight of her 18 matches thus far and also has had her safety undermined by a stalker, there have been several positives for her, as well.

The 22-year-old reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open against all odds in March. The World No. 49 has since followed up on the above run by reaching the third round at the Italian Open this week by beating Switzerland's Jill Teichmann and Australia's Maya Joint. While she has been busy with her campaign at Foro Italico, that hasn't stopped her from letting her hair down and exploring Rome between matches.

Emma Raducanu took to her Instagram account earlier on Friday (May 9) to post a few pictures from her time in Rome, which includes her excursions to the Rome Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain and her Italian meal. She also put up a few photos of her in action at Foro Italico.

"Divenire!" Emma Raducanu wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which is Italian for 'Becoming'.

Raducanu will next face Russia's Veronika Kudermetova for a place in the Round of 16 in Rome. The encounter will mark the two players' first meeting on the WTA Tour.

Emma Raducanu: "I always had tennis as an escape from studying"

Emma Raducanu celebrates after reaching the Italian Open 3R | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu recently told the Guardian ahead of the 2025 Italian Open about whether she will resume her studies at some point in her career. The Brit also talked about defining herself based on academic or sporting success.

"Whether I will take my third A-level and go into a degree, I’m not sure. But I feel like I need some sort of pressure and adrenaline in that sense of my life. I think it’ll be a good escape because, growing up, I always had tennis as an escape from studying and studying as an escape from tennis," Emma Raducanu told the Gurdian (via Sky News). "So it wasn’t just my entire life and my entire personality being dependent on this one thing."

Despite having struggled with injuries and consistency in the last few years, Raducanu has put together a great career at the age of 22. She won the US Open at 18 as a qualifier more than four years ago, which translated into her achieving a career-high WTA singles ranking of 10 in July 2022.

