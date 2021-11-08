Emma Raducanu "feeling positive" about her coaching situation, says she will have a full-time coach before Australian Open

Emma Raducanu will open her 2021 Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open campaign against a qualifier on Tuesday. The top seed at the WTA 250 event, Raducanu is still traveling without a full-time coach; she had split from Andrew Richardson immediately after her US Open run.

Speaking to the press ahead of the tournament, the Brit spoke on a range of topics, including her whirlwind season and her search for a full-time coach. Raducanu started out by saying she was "feeling positive" about the whole coaching situation, before adding that she would have someone in place by the time the Australian Open starts.

"I'm really feeling positive about my coaching situation," Emma Raducanu said. "I had some trials and they went well and I'm gonna have someone in place - and I'm really excited to get some good work done in pre-season."

"It's in a good place. I'll have a coach in place in the Australian Open," the Brit added. "I'm being my own coach again this week, which I think is really good for me long term."

Emma Raducanu in action at the 2021 US Open final.

The 18-year-old also spoke about her breakthrough season on tour, describing it as "pretty surreal". Raducanu said she is happy with the progress she has made in 2021, and is at a point where she is just looking to "enjoy" her tennis.

"January, February, March, I didn't pick up a tennis racket really," Raducanu said. "March 18th was my first session on court in 2021 - for January, February, March I was literally just sat at my desk staring at a wall for nine hours a day."

"So I feel like where I am now, I just need to really take it all in and enjoy," she added. "Because looking back at how far I have come, it is pretty surreal."

Emma Raducanu hits the practice courts in Linz ahead of tournament debut

Raducanu will open her campaign against a qualifier.

Emma Raducanu arrived in Linz on Saturday, to a warm reception. Since then, the top seed has been frequently spotted fulfilling her off-court duties.

Tournament organizers have shared several photographs from Raducanu's media interactions and her tours of the city's landmarks.

The Brit was also spotted hitting the practice courts at the TipsArena Linz on Sunday. She uploaded a photograph from the session on Instagram, writing "Guten Morgen (Good Morning)".

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Musab Abid