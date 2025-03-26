Emma Raducanu finds new coach at Miami Open with past Andy Murray working experience

Emma Raducanu has looked in impressive form as she reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. The Brit's recent performance doesn't come as a surprise, though, considering she has had a familiar face in her corner.

Raducanu had endured a tough campaign on the women's tour in the first two months of 2025. While the 22-year-old did reach the third round of the Australian Open, she went through a rough patch afterward, suffering five losses in her next six matches.

The 2021 US Open champion has made plenty of amends at the Miami Open, overcoming inconsistency issues and mental struggles to reach the second week of the Florida event. The World No. 60 was unseeded in the women's singles draw, but that didn't deter her from upsetting top American players such as Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova.

Unbeknownst to many fans, British pro-turned-coach Mark Petchey has been working as Emma Raducanu's "temporary coach" if a recent report from X (formerly Twitter) is to be believed. Notably, the 54-year-old was also instrumental in her early career success. Since Petchey's departure from Raducanu's team, she worked with the likes of Nick Cavaday, Nigel Sears, Dimitry Turusunov, Torben Beltz, Jane O'Donoghue, and most recently, Vladimir Platenik - whom she dismissed after just 14 days together.

Petchey previously worked with Andy Murray when the Scot was just starting out on the ATP Tour in the 2000s. The Brit also works as an analyst for Amazon Prime, ITV, BBC, and Tennis Channel, among other publications.

Emma Raducanu to face Jessica Pegula for a place in the semifinals of Miami Open 2025

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand in Miami | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu will resume her rivalry against World No. 4 Jessica Pegula in their quarterfinal clash at the 2025 Miami Open on Wednesday (March 25). Just like the 22-year-old, the fourth-seeded American has also dropped just one set en route to the last eight at the Florida event.

Raducanu began her campaign this fortnight by defeating Japan's Sayuka Ishii 6-2, 6-1 in the first round. The Brit then needed three sets to get past 10th-seeded Emma Navarro, coming out on top by a scoreline of 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-7(3). The World No. 60's third-round opponent, Mccartney Kessler, gave safe passage to her after retiring at 1-6, 0-3 down. On Monday, she picked up her most recent victory by downing 17th-seeded Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 16.

The former World No. 10 will have to be wary of Pegula's challenge considering the latter is older than her. Both players are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the 31-year-old won their lone hardcourt encounter at the 2022 Cincinnati Open, the British youngster defeated her in their most recent meeting at the Rothesay International last year.

