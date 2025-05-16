Emma Raducanu finds "remedy" days after humbling Italian Open loss to Coco Gauff

Emma Raducanu recently spent time with two of her close friends, including British actress Simone Ashley, and shared a heartwarming moment from the trio's get-together. Raducanu's outing with her friends came in the aftermath of her crushing defeat at the hands of Coco Gauff at the 2025 Italian Open.

Raducanu and Gauff took to the Foro Italico's Grand Stand Arena on Monday, May 12, for their eagerly-awaited fourth-round clash at the prestigious claycourt event. The battle of the two former US Open champions though, turned out to be a rather lopsided one, as Gauff cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in just 79 minutes.

On Thursday, May 15, Emma Raducanu took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture, which featured two of the WTA No. 49's friends smiling wide as they looked at each other as they held aloft some snacks in white bowls. From the looks of it, Raducanu and her friends had gone out for a tea party at a cafe. The 2021 US Open champion used the word "remedy" to caption the post.

Raducanu's Instagram Story featuring two of her closest friends, including British actress Simone Ashley (right), dated Thursday, May 15, 2025 (Source: Instagram/emmaraducanu)

Following her disappointing loss to Gauff at the 2025 Italian Open, Raducanu reflected on her performance along with that of her American opponent.

"I felt outplayed" - Emma Raducanu on straight-set loss to Coco Gauff in Italian Open 4R

Emma Raducanu (Source: Getty)

According to Emma Raducanu, the playing conditions in Rome had an adverse impact on her performance against Coco Gauff in the pair's fourth-round clash at the 2025 Italian Open. The Brit also lauded the American, opining that the latter was "great" throughout the match. The 22-year-old said:

"I think the conditions were so different. It was really windy and so high bouncing, and I just found like every ball was out of my strike zone, so I couldn’t really get a good hit. And then it just kept getting higher and higher. And it was really hard. And Coco played a great match too, and found great shape, great width, great depth. I felt outplayed today, but it was good to kind of see where I’m at in these conditions."

Raducanu won't be out of tennis action for long. The Brit recently accepted a wildcard into this year's Internationaux de Strasbourg, a WTA 500-level event that will take place during the week ahead of the French Open. It is set to mark the former No. 10's final preparatory tournament before she heads off to Roland Garros for the year's second Major.

