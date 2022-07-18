"I thought if I ever win Wimbledon I’m never coming back, to hell with these people, I certainly am pulling for her" - John McEnroe backs Emma Raducanu while slamming the British press

Even as Emma Raducanu struggles with her form and injuries, all eyes will be on the youngster as she attempts to defend her US Open crown up next.

Raducanu created history by winning the 2021 US Open on debut after entering the main draw as a qualifier. However, she has often been on the receiving end of harsh criticism recently from the British media.

We're starting to see a pattern here Piers .. 🤔 @MichaelVaughan So Michael Vaughan and Ben Stokes are to be believed and supported without question. While Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Meghan Markle are vilified and bullied.We're starting to see a pattern here Piers .. 🤔 @piersmorgan @MichaelVaughan So Michael Vaughan and Ben Stokes are to be believed and supported without question. While Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Meghan Markle are vilified and bullied.We're starting to see a pattern here Piers .. 🤔

Over the course of a chat with Tennis365.com, John McEnroe revealed that he, too, was troubled by attacks from the British media during the late 70s and 80s. He hoped that the teenager could use the criticism to her advantage.

McEnroe had suggested that the teenager was overawed following her withdrawal during the fourth round at Wimbledon last year. He has now stated that he is "pulling for her" in the midst of Raducanu having to put up with adverse comments from the British media.

McEnroe said:

"I got it to a fairly significant degree for a period of time in the late 1970s and early 80s and it got to the stage that I thought if I ever win Wimbledon I’m never coming back, to hell with these people.”

He added:

"I understand to a degree that it may be even worse for her because she is living and breathing it day in, day out when she is home. I certainly am pulling for her. We all are. Maybe she can use that to her advantage somehow."

Raducanu had a dream run at Wimbledon last year before she ran into Ajla Tomljanović in the fourth round.

With the score at 6-4, 3-0 in favor of the Croatian-Australian, the teenager asked for a medical timeout. She subsequently withdrew from the tournament citing breathing difficulties.

"She already is a good player. No one wins a Major if they are not a great player" - John McEnroe on Emma Raducanu

Raducanu lost to Caroline Garcia in the second round of Wimbledon this year

McEnroe stressed that the 2021 US Open champion is already a great player since she won the Grand Slam without losing a set. He said:

"She already is a good player. No one wins a Major if they are not a great player and hopefully she will have belief, but a lot has clearly changed since that happened."

He added:

“You don’t go through a tournament where you don’t lose a single set and beat some of the top female players in the world - like three of four in the top-10 and not be a great player."

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The Frenchwoman proves too strong for Emma Raducanu, winning 6-3, 6-3



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Game, set and match - @CaroGarcia The Frenchwoman proves too strong for Emma Raducanu, winning 6-3, 6-3 Game, set and match - @CaroGarcia! The Frenchwoman proves too strong for Emma Raducanu, winning 6-3, 6-3 #Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/2fIL3GjSFi

The three-time Wimbledon champion admitted that he wasn't close to Raducanu and had no idea what she was going through personally. However, he hoped that she would "pull it together soon."

"I don't know the ins and outs and I'm not close to her. As a matter of fact, I’ve never spoken to her. I hope to have the opportunity at some point soon because she is obviously a breath of fresh air. She seems like a very sweet uoung girl, a beautiful girl and she plays great tennis. What’s not to like."

He added:

“It has hard to watch her struggling, but hopefully she will it pull it together soon."

The 19-year-old lost to Caroline Garcia (6-3, 6-3) in the second round of Wimbledon this year.

