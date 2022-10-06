Emma Raducanu forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open in Cluj

Emma Raducanu has been forced to withdraw from the Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury just days after confirming her participation in the tournament.

The 19-year-old stated a few days back that she would be competing at the WTA 250 event in Cluj. However, the tournament confirmed that she has been forced to withdraw due to a wrist injury.

"Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We’re looking forward to see you soon," a social media post read.

Emma Raducanu has had her fair share of injury issues this season, retiring during her matches at four different tournaments.

"She's got the game and she's shown she's got the mindset" - Sue Barker on Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu in action at the Korea Open

Former Grand Slam champion Sue Barker heaped praise on Emma Raducanu in an interview with The Telegraph. The 66-year-old said that the 2021 US Open champion has the game and the mindset but needs to learn how to win and how to enjoy the game.

"She's got the game and she's shown she's got the mindset and physically she's fabulous. I mean, I don't know about the injuries and what's happening with those, but she got through the US Open from qualifying. I feel that she's got all the attributes. Now she's got to learn how to win and maybe how to enjoy it," Barker said.

Raducanu has had a disappointing season so far, winning only 17 out of 35 matches. She entered the Top 10 of the WTA rankings but fell out of the Top 80 after losing in the first round of her title defense at the US Open.

The Brit managed to return to the Top 70 after her run to the semifinals at the Korea Open. The 19-year-old defeated Moyuka Uchijima, Yanina Wickmayer and Magda Linette to reach the final four before being forced to retire against Jelena Ostapenko due to injury. This was Raducanu's longest run at a tournament this season.

She then competed at the Ostrava Open but suffered a 7-5, 6-4 defeat to fifth seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round. The Brit put in a tough fight in both sets and tried hard to break the Russian in the final game of the match. However, Kasatkina held her nerve and got the win.

Following her withdrawal from the Transylvania Open, it will be interesting to see what Raducanu's next tournament will be.

