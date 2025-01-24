Emma Raducanu humbly looks back at journey from pool rehab to reaching Australian Open 3R with Melbourne photodump

The Australian Open might be over for Emma Raducanu, but the British WTA star was excited to share new images from her time in Melbourne. Raducanu was eliminated in the third round of this year's event. Even if she couldn't make it to the second week of the Grand Slam tournament, the images confirm that the athlete still had a lot of fun during her time in Australia.

It might have been easier for Raducanu to progress further at the Australian Open if it hadn't been for the fact that she had to play against Iga Swiatek. The Polish star has won several Grand Slams in the past and got the better of the Brit 6-1, 6-0.

Trending

Raducanu shared the images from her time in Melbourne through her Instagram stories and profile. The WTA player could be seen at the property where she stayed while the Grand Slam tournament was taking place. The place included a garden with a basketball hoop installed in it, as seen in the images.

Emma Raducanu enjoys her time in Melbourne, Australia - Image Source: Instagram

Emma Raducanu enjoys her time in Melbourne, Australia - Image Source: Instagram

Emma Raducanu enjoys her time in Melbourne, Australia - Image Source: Instagram

The Instagram post Raducanu shared with her fans also included images from the tennis courts of Melbourne. Raducanu started her campaign against Ekaterina Alexandrova, and also defeated Amanda Anisimova before her loss to Swiatek.

Emma Raducanu's Grand Slam performances

This year's edition of the Australian Open saw Emma Raducanu lose in the third round. But there's plenty of time left for the young athlete to get back on track. Raducanu shocked the world when she won the 2021 edition of the U.S. Open as a teenager.

Despite the great deal of potential the victory against Leylah Fernandez brought her in New York City, Raducanu has failed to conquer another Grand Slam since. At the age of 22, there's no denying that the British WTA star will still have plenty of chances to win another Grand Slam.

The next major will be the French Open. Raducanu hasn't much success on the clay courts of Paris. In fact, she hasn't played at Roland Garros since 2022. It's clear that the hard courts are a better fit for the young player.

In the meantime, upcoming events at Doha, Dubai and Indian Wells could help boost Raducanu's ranking. The spring offers players plenty of opportunities to dominate hard courts before the season moves to Europe for the unpredictable clay tournaments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback