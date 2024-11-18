Emma Raducanu: "I'm a dangerous player, no one wants to pull my name in the draw"

Emma Raducanu has vowed to dominate and be a 'dangerous player' on the WTA Tour in the 2025 season. The Brit has battled injury issues since her unprecedented success at the 2021 US Open but managed to end the year as World No.58 after starting the year out of the top 300.

Raducanu sustained a foot injury in her Korea Open quarterfinal clash against Daria Kasatkina in September. The 22-year-old was out of competition for two months before joining her British teammates in Spain for the Billie Jean King Cup.

She is 2-0 up in the BJKC with victories over Germany's Jule Niemeier and Canada's Rebecca Marino in the past week. While she still has Viktoria Hruncakova of Slovakia to play on November 19 for the semifinals, Raducanu is optimistic about her chances in the 2025 season.

Speaking in an interview with WTA, she said:

"I'm excited and just itchy to get on the practice court, and of course seeing some of my performances this week, it just incentivizes me to do more work."

The former British No.1 called herself a 'dangerous player' and expressed hope of an injury-free season in 2025.

"I think sometimes I need reminding. I'm top 60 in the world and I have played less than 15 events, which is pretty unheard of, in a way," she said.

"I have to pat myself on the back for that. I know I'm a dangerous player. I know no-one wants to pull my name in the draw. I take pride in that, and I'm looking forward to hopefully staying on court longer next year," Emma Raducanu added.

The 22-year-old has ruled out any vacation plans for the off-season after spending the last two months in rehab. She is expected to start the pre-season preparations soon after BJKC and extend them until the Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu in talks to hire Naomi Osaka and Maria Sharapova's former fitness coach

Germany vs Great Britain - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Emma Raducanu in action (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu has been in discussions to hire the prominent fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura, who has previously worked with Naomi Osaka and Maria Sharapova. The former World No.10 is aiming to solve her frequent injury vows, which have plagued her career since 2022.

"I think that my athleticism is a strength of mine, but it’s nowhere near its full potential. I’m just looking forward to exploring that further, and yeah, ready to commit to doing that," she said (via Guardian).

The 22-year-old underwent surgeries on both her ankle and wrist in 2023 and was sidelined for over nine months. She only competed in 33 matches on the 2024 ATP tour but with 20 wins to her name, Raducanu managed to leap into the top 60 after being out of the top 300 at the start of 2024.

