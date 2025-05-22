Emma Raducanu injury update: Brit reveals 'frustrating' issue ahead of French Open

Emma Raducanu recently provided an injury update ahead of the upcoming French Open. After suffering a defeat to Danielle Collins at the ongoing Strasbourg Open, the Brit revealed that she had been struggling with a ‘frustrating’ issue in her back.

Ad

The round of 16 clash between Raducanu and Collins in Strasbourg was a highly anticipated encounter. The former got off to a strong start in the match, clinching a 6-4 win in the opening set after a closely fought battle. However, the second set saw the 22-year-old call a medical timeout, and she eventually suffered a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to put an end to her campaign at the WTA 500 event.

After the match, Emma Raducanu opened up about the issues she was struggling with in her back. The Brit revealed that she was facing ‘intense’ spasms, saying in a press conference,

Ad

Trending

“Well, I felt it after the first round. And then yesterday, I just tried to manage it, got treatment. But, I mean, it was pretty stiff and sore. I've had bad back problems before the start of the year, I was out for like a few months because of it. Yeah, it's annoying, it's frustrating. I get these spasms and they are quite intense and can last quite a long time. I'll just try and make it better.”

Ad

With the French Open scheduled to begin in less than a week, Raducanu’s injury update will be a cause of concern for her fans.

Emma Raducanu opens up about building her ‘relationship’ with clay courts

Raducanu in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu began her campaign at the 2025 Strasbourg Open on an incredible note. The Brit was faced with sixth seed Daria Kasatkina for her opening round match, and she put on an incredible display to take down the Australian 6-1, 6-3.

Ad

After the match, Raducanu explained that she was starting to enjoy her time on clay courts and was building a ‘relationship' with the surface, saying in an on-court interview,

“I think, to kind of bring that level here, I'm really proud. But I think as I spend more time on clay I'm starting to like it a little bit more and more. And yeah, I'm kind of building my relationship with the surface.”

Up next, Emma Raducanu will return to action at the French Open, which will begin on May 25. For the 22-year-old, this will mark her first Roland Garros outing since 2022. The Brit’s best result at the event is a round of 64 finish that she accomplished in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More