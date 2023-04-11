Emma Raducanu is set to compete in the 46th Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart along with six other Grand Slam winners. Raducanu, a Porsche Brand Ambassador, made her debut in the tournament last year and is eager to return to the Porsche Arena.

Raducanu recently stated that she has not played on clay since the last clay court season, but is looking forward to her return to the surface. Last year was her first experience on clay, and she was happy with her progress.

‟I haven’t played on clay since the last clay court season but I’m looking forward to it again. I’ve already had my first practice sessions. Last year was my first real experience on clay and I was pleased with my progress so it will be fun getting back playing on clay,” Emma Raducanu said.

The tournament in Stuttgart is known for its tough competition as players quickly face top players, often in the first round. When asked about the challenge, Raducanu said she likes to test herself and compete with the best players in the world.

‟The tournament always attracts the world’s top players. The strong field means there’s some great tennis to be seen and good competition. Personally, I like to test myself and compete with the best players in the world, so it’s a challenge I enjoy,” she added.

Raducanu, who gained entry to the tournament as a wildcard, will be up against top WTA players like Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, and Coco Gauff.

Emma Raducanu calls the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix a ''super way to begin the clay season"

Emma Raducanu considers the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix to be an excellent way to begin the clay court season. Raducanu also commented on the unique playing conditions of the indoor clay court, stating that it is faster than outdoor clay courts and suits her game.

The 20-year-old is hopeful the tournament will set her up well for the transition to clay and help her prepare for upcoming competitions.

"It plays a bit faster than an outdoor clay court, such as Rome, and I think it suits my game. The tournament is a super way to begin the clay season. So hopefully it sets me up well and helps the transition to clay,” she said.

Aside from tennis, Emma Raducanu is looking forward to exploring Stuttgart. Her coach, who hails from Stuttgart, will be showing her around the city.

‟My coach is from Stuttgart, so the pressure is on him to show the city in all its glory!” Raducanu added.

