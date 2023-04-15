Emma Raducanu recently joked about not receiving all her videos from her practice session with World No. 4 Ons Jabeur in Stuttgart.

Raducanu didn't have a good start to her 2023 campaign as she was defeated in the second round of the Australian Open by Coco Gauff. However, she appeared much sharper in her Indian Wells campaign in March, where she was defeated in the fourth round by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

She later competed in the Miami Open, where she was eliminated in the first round by Bianca Andreescu. The British player was clearly bothered by her wrist throughout the match, and after leaving the court, she stated that it was time to consider whether it was no longer an injury that she could simply play through.

Emma Raducanu has been recovering since then and has arrived in Stuttgart to compete in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she received a wildcard for the main draw. She appears to be in good shape and is hitting well on the red dirt ahead of the WTA 500 event.

Raducanu hit the practice courts with colleague Ons Jabeur on Friday, and they appeared to be having a great time. The former US Open champion later took to Instagram to share a clip of their practice session, in which one of her shots appears to go just past the baseline while the Tunisian watches on in the hope that it does. It is unclear whether the ball was in or out, as both players move on to the next point without bothering to confirm in the short clip.

Joking about the video, she wrote:

"I didn't get sent other vids @onsjabeur. When we cross our fingers for the ball to go long feels same."

"It will be fun getting back playing on clay" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu recently told Porsche that she was pleased with her progress on clay last year and that she is looking forward to playing on the red dirt again as it will be "fun."

"I haven’t played on clay since the last clay court season but I’m looking forward to it again. I’ve already had my first practice sessions. Last year was my first real experience on clay and I was pleased with my progress so it will be fun getting back playing on clay," Raducanu said.

When asked about the challenges she will face in the tournament, Raducanu stated that she enjoys testing herself and competing against the best players in the world.

"The tournament always attracts the world’s top players. The strong field means there’s some great tennis to be seen and good competition. Personally, I like to test myself and compete with the best players in the world, so it’s a challenge I enjoy," the Brit said.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Saturday (April 15).

