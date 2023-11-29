Emma Raducanu jokingly questions why the WTA Tour is changing balls every week amid ongoing controversy; gets hilarious response

British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu recently spoke about the frequent change of tennis balls at WTA tournaments, addressing the topic with a touch of whimsy by consulting a "magic tennis ball."

An episode of "Warm and Fuzzy" posted on Tennis Channel's YouTube account on Tuesday (November 28) featured Emma Raducanu and presenter Michael Costa talking about life on tour and a moment where they asked a magic tennis ball a question.

During the interview, Costa picked up his magic tennis ball - a tennis ball much bigger than usual tennis ball. He then asked Raducanu what she would like to ask the universe through the ball.

"My question for the universe is why are we changing balls each week?" Raducanu asked in a hilarious manner.

The question arises amid controversy concerning the frequent changing of tennis balls at WTA and ATP tournaments. Some players, coaches, analysts, and fans have blamed the constant change of balls as the cause of many wrist and shoulder injuries.

However, the magic tennis ball didn't give Raducanu the answer she desired.

"Because you are good at tennis," Costa read out its reply.

Costa concurred with the ball's answer and asked Raducanu what it feels like to be good at tennis. The 21-year-old responded that she enjoys the competition in the sport as well as the hard work involved.

"I really enjoy playing it, I just love the competition, I love training, I do love putting my training weeks in, it gives me a great satisfaction and feeling but also my motivation a lot of the time, last week was ' I don't want to practice tomorrow, I would rather play a match' and that worked out pretty well." Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu's Grand Slam record

2022 US Open - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu won her first career title at the 2021 US Open. Raducanu made history by becoming the first qualifier to win the New York Major. She defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the final 6-4, 6-3 to clinch the title.

Her best run at the Wimbledon Championships also came in 2021, when she reached the round of 16. However, she was forced to retire due to a stomach ailment in the second set of the match against Australian tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic.

Raducanu's best record at the Australian Open includes her second-round finishes in 2022 and 2023. This season, she exited the tournament after losing to Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6.

Her best record at the French Open was also a second-round finish in 2022 after she was knocked out by Aliaksandra Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Emma Raducanu hasn't played a game since the Stuttgart Open in April, 2023 as she has been battling ankle and wrist injuries, for which she underwent surgery in May.