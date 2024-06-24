Emma Raducanu & Leylah Fernandez reunite at Eastbourne practice session after historic US Open 2021 final; share friendly greetings after

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez recently practiced together ahead of the Rothesay International. The duo competed at the historic 2021 US Open finals, where the Brit emerged victorious.

Fernandez has begun her preparation for the grass season at the Birmingham Classic, where she reached the semifinal defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo and Viktorija Golubic before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Likewise, Raducanu too has begun preparation for Wimbledon 2024 as she charts a comeback to tennis after a long layoff due to a wrist injury. She played at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham but lost to eventual winner Katie Boulter in the semifinal. The Brit defeated Ena Shibahara and Daria Snigur before receiving a walkover from Francesca Jones to reach the semifinals.

The duo hit the courts and treated each other cordially after the practice session at Rothesay International in Eastbourne as they continued their preparation for Wimbledon 2024.

Raducanu and Fernandez were part of the historic 2021 US Open final. The Brit became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam and the first British woman to win a major title since Virginia Wade won the Wimbledon in 1977. Also, this was the first time that two teenagers contested a major finals since Serena Williams vs Martina Hingis in the 1999 US Open final.

Emma Raducanu to miss Paris Olympics

Emma Raducanu at the Rothesay Open Nottingham

Emma Raducanu has decided not to be a part of Team Great Britain at the upcoming Paris Olympics. The Brit said she was clear from the start about not playing the Olympic games as she wanted to prioritize her health and body, adding that she did not want to take any risks especially because of her injury history. As quoted by "The Sunday Times", she said,

"For me, it was pretty clear from the start. I’m very single-minded, I do things my own way and at my own time, whenever I want, not in a diva way, but prioritising my body and my health. I just don’t think there’s any need to put additional stress on my body or any risks, especially with my [injury] history," Raducanu said.

Raducanu added that she loved playing for her country and wished her compatriots her best for the games, stating that she would love to be a part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I love playing for my country, I think that was pretty clear at the Billie Jean King Cup. I enjoyed it so much, but the Olympics is just not the right time for me this year. I really hope to be a part of the next one, but I do wish the team good luck,” she added.

Emma Raducanu will face Sloane Stephens in the first round at the Rothesay International.