"Emma Raducanu has to look back on this Australian Open as a positive experience" - Johanna Konta

Emma Raducanu exited the 2022 Australian Open in the second round. But former World No. 4 Johanna Konta believes the Brit will walk away from the tournament with a much-needed positive experience under her belt.

During her analysis of the events that transpired in the first week of the Australian Open for Eurosport, the fomer World No. 4 touched on Raducanu's premature exit. Konta remarked that the World No. 18's first-round victory against Sloane Stephens was an important result.

Even though she lost in the second round, Konta believed that it was essential to take into account the circumstances that surrounded Raducanu's participation in the match. The teenager played her Round of 64 match against Danka Kovinic with blisters on her hand.

Tom Hamilton @tomhamiltonespn This is incredible from Emma Raducanu. Hampered by the blister on her right hand, she's slicing everything on the forehand, and trying to steer everything to her back hand. And she's still clocking up the points, having completely changed her gameplan mid-match. This is incredible from Emma Raducanu. Hampered by the blister on her right hand, she's slicing everything on the forehand, and trying to steer everything to her back hand. And she's still clocking up the points, having completely changed her gameplan mid-match.

Raducanu was in visible pain during the mid-match changeovers and even requested the help of the medical team to tape her hands. This made it difficult for the Brit to grip the raquet properly.

Mike Dickson @Mike_Dickson_DM Emma Raducanu, improvising with swished forehands due to a blister, comes back to take second set 6-4 at #AusOpen . Her resourcefulness is a huge asset. Emma Raducanu, improvising with swished forehands due to a blister, comes back to take second set 6-4 at #AusOpen. Her resourcefulness is a huge asset.

Through all of this, Raducanu managed to take the second set against Kovinic. She achieved it with an improvised strategy of hitting slices as opposed to the powerful forehands that have served her well previously. Konta regarded the incident as another vital learning experience for the 19-year-old.

"I think Emma Raducanu has to look back on this Australian Open as a positive experience," Konta said. "The fact that she had that tough first round against Sloane Stephens and was able to come through that, then also the way that she was able to compete in that second round was important."

Konta was also glad that Raducanu will play more tennis matches from now on, since 2022 is her first full year on the tennis circuit. The 30-year-old feels that experience is what Raducanu really needs this year, something she can only get by playing more tennis.

“It’s a positive that Emma is on tour and that she’s going to be consistently on tour now," Konta said. "I think that’s what we keep talking about: she needs time in this environment – just that consistent time in this environment – and I think it will all go into the bank of experience.”

Emma Raducanu's ranking will improve despite her early loss at the 2022 Australian Open

Despite the second-round exit, Emma Raducanu's ranking will inch forward at the end of this cycle

Emma Raducanu was the 17th seed at the 2022 Australian Open but was unlucky to get a very challenging draw. Her opening clash against Sloane Stephens was regarded as one of the biggest matches of the round.

Stephens, a US Open winner just like Raducanu, has immense experience and was unseeded at the tournament only because of recent form. Raducanu was by no means the favorite going into the clash, which is why her eventual victory will serve to boost her confidence for the rest of the reason.

As Konta noted, 2022 is the 19-year-old's first full year on the WTA tour. What that means is that Raducanu will not be defending any ranking points, at least until Wimbledon, unlike the rest of the field.

As of now, Raducanu's ranking has improved to a career-high 13. This in turn will lead to much better draws for the teenage sensation. Provided there are no anomalies like the one that occurred at the Australian Open, she has a very good chance of making deep runs at several tournaments in the future.

