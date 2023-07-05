"Emma Raducanu has been through a lot, I'm sure she is trying to get back on court as quickly as she can" - Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter is pretty much going through the same emotions that Emma Raducanu would have at the last Wimbledon Championships.

The new British No. 1, who lifted her first career trophy in Nottingham last month, came into the 2023 tournament as the top-ranked British player in the draw. She got off to a positive start, winning her first-round encounter against Daria Gavrilova in two keenly-contested sets.

Speaking to the media at her post-match press conference, Boulter briefly spoke about Raducanu — who was spotted at the All England Club on the sidelines of Wimbledon.

While Boulter conceded that she had not run into Emma Raducanu per se, she did mention how the 2021 US Open winner may have good advice to offer her. The World No. 89 was quick to add that Raducanu has been through a lot and must be working hard to get back to the competition.

"Actually, I haven't seen Emma Raducanu around," Katie Boulter said. "I keep my head pretty buried when it comes to that stuff. I haven't seen many people."

"I'm sure she'd have some very good advice for me," she continued. "I don't doubt that. She's been through a lot herself. I'm sure she is trying to get back on the court as quickly as she can. Of course, we wish her the best."

After battling a series of injuries after winning the US Open a couple of years ago, Emma Raducanu underwent wrist surgery earlier this year. The timing of the same had effectively put her out of running for Wimbledon this year.

Katie Boulter spearheads home hopes at Wimbledon in Emma Raducanu's absence

Katie Boulter at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

In Emma Raducanu's absence, the onus to lead the host nation's hopes at this year's Wimbledon has fallen onto the shoulders of Katie Boulter.

The Brit next takes on Viktoriya Tomova, the Bulgarian who took out 28th seed Bernanda Pera in a three-set battle that was interrupted by rain on a couple of occasions. Tomova, as Boulter admitted in her press conference, was someone whose game style she was familiar with.

"I think they're playing now. I don't know if they've finished or not, obviously one of them is a seed," Katie Boulter said. "I know Tomova as well. Either way, it's going to be a battle. It's going to be a tough match. No match here is going to be easy."

Boulter said there were no easy match-ups at a Grand Slam event like Wimbledon and she was ready to work hard and fight for each win.

"You can look on paper and say whatever you want, but at the end of the day, I'm going to have to bring some game and work hard," she continued. "I think I'm looking forward to it already, so yeah."

Poll : 0 votes