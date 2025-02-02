Emma Raducanu makes honest admission about ex-coach Nick Cavaday's absence amid form struggles

Emma Raducanu addressed the questions regarding her mysterious coach hunt. The Brit openly discussed the strategy that she applies while bringing in a mentor to back her amid competition.

Raducanu parted ways with her coach, Nick Cavaday, following her third-round exit at the Australian Open. Their nine-month partnership proved successful as the young star jumped from world No. 300 to the top 60 in rankings. However, the unexpected split came when Cavaday cited a chronic health condition as the reason for his call.

Raducanu recently lifted the curtains off from her strategy behind picking a new coach. In an interview with The National, the WTA expressed her desire to take time to find a replacement for her childhood mentor, Cavaday.

"It’s a decision that I want to take my time with. I think that's why I haven't necessarily jumped into something straight away, because I want to make sure it's a right fit," she said.

Despite the challenges of her current situation, the 22-year-old sees it as an opportunity for growth.

"So I think I'm using this time period to just figure out what I really value. I'm not too sure yet right now. I haven't come to any plans or decisions. So yeah, I'm just taking it, using the next couple weeks to see how I feel, and then make a decision," she added.

Emma Raducanu's 2025 season has gotten off to a rocky start. Following her surprising first-round exit at the Singapore Tennis Open, the WTA star now has her sights set on a fresh opportunity in Abu Dhabi.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci extends valuable advice to Emma Raducanu amid coaching concerns

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, recently made a bold prediction about Emma Raducanu's future on tour. The renowned mentor expressed optimism about the Brit's potential to rediscover the form that led her to her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open.

Taking to social media platform X, Macci highlighted the need for a stable mentor.

"She needs the right quarterback that understands the the mental game and bulletproof confidence. She won a Grand Slam. She has been a top 10 player. She does not need a new travel coach/buddy. The right QUARTERBACK calling every play can get RADUCANU BACK. @EmmaRaducanu," he wrote.

Raducanu's stints with coaches have largely been short-lived. Over the past four years, the WTA star has worked with six different coaches.

