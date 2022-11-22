 Emma Raducanu meets with British MP at an event to to promote well-being in sports

British tennis star Emma Raducanu paid a recent visit to the Bromley Tennis Centre, where she was a special guest at an event to promote well-being in sports.

The event also saw the presence of LTA Councilor Jonathon Dawes, Deputy President of the LTA Sandi Procter, and MP Helen Grant.

Grant later took to Twitter to post a picture alongside Raducanu and Procter at the event.

"Great to visit @tennisBTC to join @Jonathon_Dawes promoting well being in sport with students from @KingsCollegeLon. And Wow!! to meet special surprise guest @EmmaRaducanu with @procter_sandi from @the_LTA - both of them amazing 🇬🇧 role models for #womeninsport," Grant wrote.

There was no aura of diva or superstar about her" - former coach Dmitry Tursunov on Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the Hana Bank Korea Open - Day 6

Tennis coach Dmitry Tursunov had a brief association with Emma Raducanu, which began after her second-round exit at Wimbledon and lasted until a month after the US Open.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Tursunov spoke about his time with Raducanu, emphasizing that she was extremely professional and hard-working. he added that the teenager had "no aura of diva or superstar about her."

"Honestly, I did not see or feel that there were lots of outside things going on. From the time that we started, Emma just really had her nose to the ground. She was very hard working and did not see her skip a lot of things. There was no aura of diva or superstar about her and I think she has been managing that part very well," Tursunov said. "I was super impressed with her and couldn’t be happier with the way she is as a professional athlete."

Tursunov went on to speak about Raducanu's US Open defense, saying it was "unrealistic" to expect her to repeat her 2021 campaign in New York. He added that while Raducanu has the ability to win more Majors, her game needs to improve.

"I have never won a Slam so I don’t know what it’s like to defend a Grand Slam. So I think she has done quite well in that sense. Honestly, the expectations of her repeating it were extremely unrealistic and anyone who understands anything about tennis would agree to that. It's not because she doesn't have the abilities. She has the ability but the game needs to be just improved to have that consistency to play at the high level," the Russian coach added.

