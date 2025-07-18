"Emma Raducanu is miles away from Jack Draper" - Andy Murray's brother Jamie makes bold claim about British duo right after Wimbledon

Andy Murray's brother, Jamie, didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on the current level of Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper. He gave a bold assessment, stating that Raducanu is "miles away" from where Draper is right now in terms of form.

Raducanu has been in the spotlight ever since her stunning 2021 US Open triumph, where she made history as the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era. In contrast, Draper is yet to win a Major, but he’s steadily rising on the ATP Tour. With three titles to his name, including a Masters, he has firmly established himself and is currently ranked No. 5 in the world.

Jamie Murray, however, believes the hype surrounding Raducanu largely stems from her fairytale run in New York four years ago. According to him, Draper is in a much stronger position at the moment, and their respective successes aren’t even comparable.

"That's miles away from being at the level that Jack is at. Of course she had an unbelievable result at the US Open. But she obviously needs to win a lot more matches to be talked about as a contender for these tournaments," Murray told Mirror Sport referring to Emma Raducanu's World No. 45 ranking at the moment.

"But of course, the hype is obviously massive based on her story of winning the US Open a few years ago. Not to talk bad about Emma, but Jack is in a completely different place in his career than where she is," he added.

Both Raducanu and Draper recently competed at Wimbledon, but suffered early exits, falling short of expectations on home soil.

Jamie Murray gives verdict on Emma Raducanu & Jack Draper's Wimbledon results

Emma Raducanu pictured at Wimbledon 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Jamie Murray weighed in on the performances of Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper at the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships. While Raducanu put up a strong fight against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round, she ultimately fell short. Draper, on the other hand, suffered a second-round exit at the hands of Marin Cilic.

Murray said Raducanu had a favorable draw on paper, before adding (via Mirror Sport):

“She actually got a good draw, playing a young British girl (Mimi Xu) in the first match. But if you're unseeded then you’re going to have to play top players pretty early in the event. I would say the third round is a good result, all things considered. She had a competitive match with Sabalenka."

In Murray’s view, while Draper may have fallen short at SW19 this year, his future remains bright. He expressed confidence that Draper will bounce back stronger next season and be ready to challenge top players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

“Jack had a disappointing Wimbledon for him, but it was a tough draw in Cilic when the guy has won Grand Slams, been in finals, loves playing on grass and is a former Queens winner, that’s a tough match for him,” Murray said.

"I'm sure he'll come back stronger next year and in the future years and he'll be at the top of the game for 10 years – he'll be one of the guys in that chasing pack trying to get to the level of [Jannik] Sinner and [Carlos] Alcaraz and compete with them on the biggest stage," he added.

