Emma Raducanu to miss major Wimbledon seeding benefits after Berlin Open withdrawal

Emma Raducanu's withdrawal from the upcoming Berlin Tennis Open 2025 has dashed her hopes of securing a seeded spot at Wimbledon. She was expected to head to Germany for the WTA 500 tournament, which will take place from June 16-22.

Unfortunately, a recurring back issue has flared up once again, forcing Raducanu to miss the event. The two tournaments taking place next week, the Berlin Tennis Open and the Nottingham Open, offer players one last chance to improve their rankings. The rankings at the conclusion of the two tournaments will be used to determine the seedings for this year's Wimbledon.

Raducanu is currently ranked No. 37. She lost to Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals of the ongoing HSBC Championships. She took a medical timeout during the match to deal with her back issue as well.

She's expected to move up a spot in the next edition of the rankings due to her performance this week. Another strong showing in Berlin, with a couple of other results going her way, could've helped her snag the coveted seeded spot.

Since Raducanu won't be seeded, there's a possibility that she could face someone from the top 10 right off the bat. Being seeded helps the top 32 players avoid each other until the third round. The young Brit won't have that safety net, and her time at Wimbledon could come to a premature end.

Raducanu's latest health issue has also robbed her of the opportunity of getting more matches under her belt on grass. However, she's still in the mix to take part in one final warm-up tournament before Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu still on the entry list for the Eastbourne Open 2025

Emma Raducanu at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

While Emma Raducanu won't be making the trip to Berlin next week, she's still on the entry list to compete in a tournament after that. She's set to take part in the Eastbourne Open 2025, which will take place a week prior to Wimbledon from June 23-28.

However, Raducanu's presence in Eastbourne will depend on the extent of her latest injury setback. She certainly won't jeopardize her chances of doing well at Wimbledon by rushing back to compete.

The Brit made the fourth round at the All England Club last year. She was the favorite to win against qualifier Lulu Sun, but the latter scored an upset win to deny the former her first quarterfinal appearance at her home Slam. She will be keen to improve upon her previous best result, though missing out on a seeded spot could throw a wrench in those plans.

