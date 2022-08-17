Emma Raducanu next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Cincinnati 2022, Round 2

Emma Raducanu will be up against Victoria Azarenka in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The 19-year-old beat Serena Williams 6-4, 6-0 to book her place in the last 32 of the WTA 1000 tournament.

After defeating the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, Raducanu has a tough task ahead as she will be up against another experienced opponent in Azarenka. The Belarusian sealed her place in the second round by defeating Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

This match will see Azarenka and Raducanu lock horns for the very first time. The winner will face either seventh seed Jessica Pegula or Marta Kostyuk in the last 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is currently competing at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. This is the 19-year-old's first appearance at one of the most prestigious tournaments on the tour.

The women's singles event started in 1899 and has seen several top players lift the title over the years. These include Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Margaret Court, among others.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Raducanu will play Victoria Azarenka in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Belarusian has won 17 out of 26 matches so far this season. Her best runs have been reaching the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 and, most recently, the Citi Open.

The World No. 22 has won the Western & Southern Open twice so far in 2013 and 2020. Last year, she was seeded 14th in the tournament and reached the third round before being thrashed 0-6, 2-6 by top seed and eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

Emma Raducanu vs Victoria Azarenka match schedule

The second-round match between Raducanu and Azarenka will be the second match on Center Court on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Match timing: Not before 1 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 10: 30 pm IST.

Date: 17 August.

Emma Raducanu vs Victoria Azarenka streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Raducanu take on Azarenka live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia.

beIN SPORTS - Middle East.

beIN SPORTS - Singapore.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sky Italia - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Tennis Channel & Bally Sports RSN - USA.

TSN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports - Canada.

Voot and Sports18 - India.

Latin America - ESPN.

