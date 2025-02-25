Emma Raducanu to be offered "extra security" at Indian Wells after stalker incident in Dubai: Reports

Emma Raducanu's security at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will reportedly be increased following her incident at the Dubai Tennis Championships. According to sources close to her, the 2021 US Open champion can choose whether she wants additional layers of security at the WTA 1000 event next month.

Raducanu went through a harrowing experience during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova in Dubai earlier this month. At 2-0 down in the first set, the 22-year-old hid behind the umpire's chair just as a male spectator was removed by security from the stands. The Brit was visibly distraught as she began crying and had to be consoled by her opponent.

Emma Raducanu ultimately slumped to a straight-set defeat to the higher-ranked Muchova. The following day, WTA disclosed in its statement that the same man that had been ejected by security had been stalking the World No. 55 at the premises of the WTA 500 event. The individual in question had been following Raducanu since the Singapore Open in lat3 January.

In that context, it hardly comes as a surprise that the tournament organizers at Indian Wells want to tighten up the 22-year-old's security. According to a report by The Times, Raducanu will be offered added security in Indian Wells and this will be overseen by WTA Tour's Vice President of security, Bob Campbell, who has held the role since 2013.

Campbell is a former secret service agent who previously worked in Major League Baseball before joining the WTA.

Emma Raducanu looking to match her career-best result in Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand at BNP Paribas Open 2024 | Image Source - Getty

Emma Raducanu's past record at the BNP Paribas Open is decent compared to other tournaments. In her four career appearances at the WTA 1000 tournament so far, the former World No. 10 has made it to the fourth round once (2023) and the third round twice (2022, 2024).

Raducanu has had challenging draws in the California desert in the past. The Brit went out to eventual champion Iga Swiatek at the 2023 edition of the tournament. The following year, she lost to then-World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

The British star will be keen on turning her 2025 season around in Indian Wells. She has already lost five of her eight tour-level matches this year, with her best result having come at the Australian Open. Here, Raducanu reached the third round before losing to Iga Swiatek.

