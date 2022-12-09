Emma Raducanu opens up about her resolutions for 2023, how she relaxes at the end of the day, and more

Emma Raducanu has only one major resolution for the upcoming new year -- to stay as injury-free as possible and be healthier throughout the demanding tennis season.

Speaking to lifestyle magazine SheerLuxe in a recent interview, the former US Open champion revealed her plans for the new year, stating that she was hoping to work harder and keep her body fitter during the season.

The Brit also noted that consistency was key, adding that she looked forward to putting in the work day in and day out to compete amongst other elite athletes at the top level.

"I can’t quite believe we’re at that stage again – the last 12 months have gone so fast. My biggest goal in 2023 is to be more injury free. I just want to stay healthier for longer," Raducanu said.

"This year, the demands of the tour, going from having no training or stamina to being thrown into competing at the top level, my body has struggled. So, I'll be working hard to keep my body in good shape and improving. If you want a ‘resolution’ it’s probably to be consistent. Put in the work, day in, day out," she added.

Emma Raducanu further revealed how she switches off at the end of a hectic day, confessing that she takes a long bath while watching TV or Netflix. The teenager also admitted to reading books every once in a while, stating that she only very recently finished Robin Sharma's "The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari." Other than that, Raducanu also liked to talk to her friends, although she preferred texting them instead of calling them on the phone.

"I love a bath and I like to read in there, too. Even though I’ve finished my A Levels now, I like to keep my brain quite active. Bath time is also when I watch TV or Netflix – I find I don’t get much spare time to do that otherwise. People always ask what I’m watching but it’s usually quite obscure," Emma Raducanu said.

"Right now I’m really into these different Chinese shows because I’m trying to improve my Mandarin! As for books, I recently finished The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin Sharma which is about this lawyer searching for the meaning of life. I like non-fiction books best. I also like talking to my friends – not so much on the phone, but I’m a big texter," she added.

"As for my travel bucket list, my number one destination would be Tokyo" - Emma Raducanu

Understandably, New York is one of Emma Raducanu's top travel destinations

Emma Raducanu was also asked about her favorite city to visit during the interview, to which the former US Open champion replied that she loved visiting Singapore, New York and Seoul.

Tokyo, however, was the No. 1 destination on the teenager's bucket list, especially since she loved Japanese cuisine and fashion.

"I loved Singapore and just traveling around Asia generally. Singapore is massive and a very cool, lively place. Everything is very close and condensed too, which is great. I also really enjoyed Seoul. I went there recently and the technology is so advanced, it’s crazy," Emma Raducanu said.

"Then, of course, New York is one of my favourite cities. It always has been even since I was a junior. As for my travel bucket list, my number one destination would be Tokyo. I love Japanese food and fashion – it would be so exciting to go there," she added.

